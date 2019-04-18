Dunlap High School senior and Level 10 gymnast JerQuavia Henderson has qualified for the USA Gymnastics Women's Junior Olympic National Championships for third year in a row.

Henderson, a member of the Gym Corner in Washington, advanced from the Region 5 meet, which concluded Sunday at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Mich. Her regional performance was highlighted by her first-place finish in the vault for the third consecutive year.

Region 5 includes gymnasts from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio.

Henderson, who has signed to compete at the University of Iowa, won the vault in the Level 10 Senior D division with a score of 9.825. She placed fourth in the floor exercise (9.600) and finished seventh in all-around (37.575 ).

Level 10 is the highest in the Junior Olympics program and just under the elite level.

The Junior Olympic National Championships run May 18-19 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.