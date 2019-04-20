Chiefs bullpen collapses in 4-3 loss at Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Peoria suffered another bullpen failure en route to a 4-3 loss to the Burlington Bees on Friday night.

Despite not giving starting pitcher Diego Cordero more than one run of support through his 6 1/3 innings of work, Peoria (5-10) managed to take a 2-1 lead into the eighth inning but Burlington (11-5) managed to benefit for the collapse of Chiefs pitcher Sebastian Tabata.

The 21-year-old right-hander from Venezuela, who took his first loss of the season, threw two wild pitches and walk five batters in the bottom of the eighth inning including the game-winning run off his final free pass before being pulled by Peoria manager Erick Almonte. Cordero, who saw his ERA dip to 1.96 after Friday night, allowed just one unearned run for his second straight quality start as the lefty walked just one and struck out five.

Burlington got a cushion run on a sacrifice fly by D.C. Arendas off Peoria closer Thomas St. Clair. The extra run would come in handy after Peoria scored in the ninth inning on a solo home run by Zack Jackson, his second of the season.

Things to know: The eighth-inning implosion by Peoria reliever Sebastian Tabata was rare for his early-season action. He hadn't allowed a single runner throughout the 1 1/3 innings of action in his first two games of the campaign. Tabata faced eight batters and recorded five walks on the way to a 37-pitch effort that saw just 12 strikes.

The Chiefs have lost five of their first seven road games this season and have failed to score more than four runs in all but one of those contests — the 10-2 season-opening win at Cedar Rapids.

CHIEFS BRIEFS: Kyle Leahy will make his season debut tonight after being designated to the Chiefs roster two days ago. The 21-year-old, who was a 17th-round selection by St. Louis in the 2018 draft, was 4-3 with a 5.52 ERA in 13 appearances that included 10 starts in Rookie League last season with Johnson City.

Friday’s game

Peoria Chiefs at Burlington Bees, Community Field, Burlington, Iowa, 5 p.m.

Parent clubs: Peoria (Cardinals). Burlington (Marlins).

Season series: Bees, 2-0

Probables: Peoria, RHP Kyle Leahy (0-0, 0.00) vs. Burlington, RHP Jose Soriano.

Listen/watch: Online at www.peoriachiefs.com/listenlive or www.Tunein.com. Or see the game via Milb.TV.