Having to bowl off his highest average (206) instead of his average in the Landmark Young at Heart Summer league (181) didn’t seem to bother Ron Miles of the Limitless team.

He fired games of 268, 227 and 235 for a 730 series in the opening round of the 53rd Journal Star Tournament of Champions to help his team advance.

The tournament opened on Saturday with 20 teams from the men's division at Landmark Lanes, and will continue on Sunday with the mixed division.

Limitless beat Retirees (Sunset Lanes Goodtimers), 3,080-2,960. George Brunsman added a 657 and Dave Smith 601 for the winners.

Retirees had taken a slim two-pin lead after Game 1, getting a 264 from Larry Weiland and a 237 from Mike Jones.

In the highest match of the day, Mark Walker’s Mullet (Plaza Lanes Monday 3x4 Summer Scratch) overcame 264 pins of handicap to beat American Water (Mount Hawley Square & Compass IL), 3,457-3,315. Mark Stenger led the Plaza Lanes group with a 738, Ryan Driskill added 705 and Adam Burnette 704.

Highview (Christian Center Stars & Strikes) used 354 pins of handicap to eliminate Old School Ballers (Landmark TNBA) 3326-3250. Billy Adams led Highview with 658, while Larry Holeman rolled a 628.

Dwayne Pollard was high man for the TNBA team with a 715 and anchorman Tony Wysinger added 700. Both bowlers rolled 279 games in Game 2, when Old School Ballers put up a 1,288 game. Jon Brickhouse added 256, Lamar Johnson 238 and Jon Davis 236.

Donnie Sweet bowled a 719 set to help Joan’s Trophy (Plaza Lanes Thursday Commercial) past Maxxx Revs No. 2 (Landmark American Legion), 3,352-3,093.

MASTERS CHAMPS: The WingStop team of Steve Taylor, Tyler Adams, Dan Shinall and Brian Davis didn’t win either half of the Bill Mastronardi/Striketown Bowl Masters traveling league.

But by winning the most overall points, the team qualified for the rolloff last Monday, and didn’t waste the opportunity.

After being shut out the first game against first-half champ Roxy’s Lanes and Plaza Lanes, the winner of the second half, WingStop came back to edge Roxy’s for the title with two big games.

The final tally was WingStop 24 points, Roxy’s 14 and Plaza 12. The big difference was the six points for total pinfall, which WingStop won with a 2,753. That was 14 pins better than Roxy’s.

WingStop trailed Roxy’s by 40 pins and Plaza by 93 pins after Game 1.

In Game 2, Adams rolled 257, Shinall 257, Taylor 244 and Davis 198 for a 957. In Game 3, Davis led the way with 269, Adams added 255, Tayor 229 and Shinall 212 for a 965. Adams finished with a 730 series, Shilall 711, Taylor 696 and Davis 616 for the win.

Roxy’s, which tool a 14-pin lead in pinfall going into Game 3, got a 725 by Harley Bollinger and a 712 from captain Brad Moore. Terry Weisenberg was high man for Plaza with a 737.

STATE TOURNEY: Donnie Sweet took over the lead in the North Division of the Illinois state tournament last weekend with a 2,222 scratch all-events total. He rolled a 707 in team, 739 in doubles and 776 in singles, opening with games of 280 and 300.

"The last game (196), I lost my carry," he said. "I left five 10-pins. I threw 23 (strikes) in a row at one point (the last 10 in the 280, 12 in the 300, and the first ball in Game 3)."

Sweet would also be leading scratch singles, but because of some miscommunication, did not enter that event. When he entered scratch all-events, Sweet said he believed he was entering every event, which wasn’t the case.

He still was in third place in the handicap singles division.

Harley Bollinger, who won state titles in doubles and all events last year, teamed with Tony DeVita for a 1,410 in doubles, leaving them in third place in the scratch division.

The Peoria #3 team of Bollinger, Travis Anderson, Johnny Hermacinski, Pete Burdette and Andre Campos were in fourth place in scratch and tied for 10th place in handicap team with a 3,409 total.

In the South Division, Mark Stenger is the leader in scratch singles with 875, while Andy Stone and Mike McWethy lead scratch doubles with 1,589.

JOHNNY CAMPOS is the Journal Star bowling columnist.