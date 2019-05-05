CARBONDALE — The Bradley softball team struggled to put runs on the board as they fell 3-1 to Missouri Valley Conference foe Southern Illinois on Sunday afternoon.

The Braves (28-20, 15-10) trailed 3-0 before getting its first run in the seventh. It came off a home run from Stacia Seeton.

SIU grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Katelyn Massa singled in Maddy Vermejan. Vermejan scored again in the third, this time off a double to right field from Jenny Jansen as the lead was extended to 2-0. Massa doubled to right field scoring Jansen as the Salukis (33-12, 17-6) pushed the lead to 3-0.

Massa and Jansen each went 2-for-3 to lead Southern Illinois. Seeton was 2-for-3 to lead Bradley.

BU finished with three hits, while SIU collected seven. Neither team committed an error.