COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Thanks to a wild sequence, the Peoria Chiefs are back to even.

The Chiefs scored three runs in the eighth inning to rally for a 6-4 victory against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Wednesday afternoon.

Peoria moves to 15-15 overall after winning for the ninth time in the last 11 games.

With the game tied at 3-3 in the eighth, Whitecaps reliever Jose Vazquez loaded the bases and gave way to Jared Tobey out of the bullpen.

While pitching to Peoria's Bradly Whalen, the West Michigan pitcher fell to the ground for a balk. This allowed Peoria's Edwin Figuera to score the go-ahead run.

Whalen then delivered a two-run single to put Peoria ahead 6-3.

Peoria's Diego Cordero delivered six innings in a no-decision; he allowed two earned runs on six hits, with one walk and six strikeouts. Sebastian Tabata (2-1) pitched two innings to pick up the win, allowing just a hit, an unearned run and striking out two.

Edgar Escobar picked up his second save with a perfect ninth inning.

THURSDAY'S GAME

Peoria Chiefs vs South Bend Cubs, Four Winds Field, South Bend, Ind., 6:05 p.m.

Parent clubs: Peoria (Cardinals). South Bend (Cubs).

Season series: First meeting.

Probables: Peoria, RHP Alvaro Seijas (1-3, 2.88) vs. South Bend LHP Faustino Carrera (2-2, 3.57).

Listen/watch: Online at www.peoriachiefs.com/listenlive or www.Tunein.com. Or see the game via Milb.TV.