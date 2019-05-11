One of the most interesting items that came out of this year’s USBC Convention in Las Vegas was that the event will be held in Chicago in 2021. It has been moved around in the past, but has been held in Las Vegas quite a few times in recent years.

"I was pretty shocked when I heard about it at the convention," said Joe Janusz, the president of the Peoria River City USBC Association.

In the past, the local association generally did not send the maximum number of delegates because it was cost prohibitive.

"Based on our membership, we should have six delegates and six alternates," Janusz said. "So we’ll definitely be sending more to the convention."

The 2021 event will be held at the Westin Lombard Yorktown Center in Lombard on April 26-29.

But Janusz is hoping to lure the regular USBC Open Championships back to Peoria, which hosted the event in 1915, 1920, 1927 and 1934.

"I’d like to see it come back to Peoria," he said. "The last time I talked to the people at the Civic Center, they said Salon D and C, if they put them together, they would have enough for 80 lanes.

"It would be a pretty big deal if we could do it. The biggest concern we’re all facing is what do you do with March Madness (held during the tournament dates)? But some of the bowlers would probably come over and watch the basketball, too. And, vice versa, how much would it take for someone watching basketball to go over and watch the bowling?"

Janusz plans on talking to Mayor Jim Ardis and the planning commission about his plans.

But the event has grown a little since it was held in Peoria. The 1915 event attracted 513 teams. It swelled to 900 teams in 1920, 1,452 in 1927 and 1,329 in 1934.

In more recent years, 7,556 five-person teams bowled last year in Syracuse, N.Y. There were 10,286 in 2017 in Las Vegas and 8,063 in 2016 in Reno, site of next year’s event.

GOOD EFFORT: The Maxxx Revs Pro Shop teams made another good showing at this year’s USBC Open Championships in Las Vegas last week.

The team of Travis Anderson, Andy Stone, Tommy Barnwell, Eddie Flanigan and Steve Taylor rolled a 3,106 team set on games of 1,027, 1065 and 1,014. That left them in 21st place as of Saturday afternoon. Taylor led the team with a 695 set on his way to a 1,926 all-events total.

Maxxx Revs 1 finished with a team all-events total of 9,220. Stone added 1,841, Anderson 1,836, Flanigan 1,819 and Barnwell 1,798.

The Maxxx Revs 2 team of Benny Barnwell, Garrett Lawson, Pete Stone, Jon Davis and Tony Wysinger are currently in 93rd place with a 2,959 total. Lawson was high man with a 631 set, and Wysinger added 629.

The tournament runs through July 8 at the South Point Bowling Plaza.

T OF C UPDATE: Mike Baker Jr. had the hot hand in the men’s division of the Journal Star Tournament of Champions last week at Landmark Lanes. He had games of 300, 246 and 258 for an 804 series for the Dreamer’s Bar & Grill team (Plaza Lanes Thursday Commercial) on Wednesday night.

That helped Baker’s team advance with a 3,143-2,706 decision over Twitter Fingers (Landmark Party Time Spring).

Terry Weisenberger just missed a trey with a 299 in a 69 series, and teammate Luke Morris added a 755 set to lead Mark Walker’s Mullet (Plaza Lanes Monday 3x4 Summer Scratch) past Aramark (Linn Lanes Wednesday Commercial), 3,462-3,213.

In the mixed division, Jeff Howell closed a 690 set with a 268 game and Barb LeMasters had a 222 middle game to lead Maxxx Revs Pro Shop (Landmark Pleasure Mixers) past Alley Gators (Mt. Hawley Saturday Mixed), 2,406-2,332).

Heather Calvin rolled a scratch 606 set to help It’s All Good (Roxy’s Boat Club) beat Big C Lil V (Landmark Monday Afternoon Mixed), 2,362-2,105.

The women’s division gets under way at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

