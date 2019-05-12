This time, conditions were perfect as Matthew Boling, the Texas teen whose blazing 9.98-second performance in a 100-meters high school track meet, set his mind to running the event in the state's track and field championships in Austin.

Could he break the national record in the 100 meters, after his 9.98 time in late April was not considered because it was wind-aided?

"When I looked at the race before us and saw the wind was 1.3 (mph), I was like 'Oh, I'm excited,' " Boling said (via the Houston Chronicle). "Because after last week everyone was like, 'Oh, the wind was illegal,' and stuff like that. So I'm like, 'All right, I'll just drop a fast time today.' "

That he did, winning the Class 6A boys 100 with a wind-legal time of 10.13 seconds and lowering the record of 10.15 set by Henry Neal of Austin (Texas) Greenville High in 1990. The Houston Strake Jesuit senior also won the long jump title, with a leap of 25 feet, 4.5 inches. For good measure, he ran the anchor leg of the 1,600-meter relay, making up a 10-meter deficit as Strake Jesuit won in his last race as a high schooler.

Boling came to the state meet as a celebrity, thanks to that 9.98 on April 27. The video caught on quickly on social media. In his first year running the 100, he was strides ahead of his competitors when he crossed the finish line at the regional track and field meet in Webster, Texas. Boling became the first American high school runner to break the 10-second mark in six years, but his time did not qualify for a national record because he was helped by a breeze measured at 4.2 meters per second. The legal limit is plus-2.0 meters per second.

"I look up and I see whenever I see the crowd get up to start videoing and watching, it definitely gets me hyped," Boling told the Chronicle on Saturday. "That's what I love about the 100. Everyone comes to watch it and it's really fun. I got out well and I was just happy with it and the buildup and anticipation was a lot of adrenaline, but it was really fun."

Boling's meteoric rise hasn't surprised Chad Collier, Strake Jesuit's coach.

"The one thing about Matthew is ... the bigger the stage, the bigger the performance, and that is just the type of young man he is," he said (via The Post's Samantha Pell) after the April run.

Boling's 9.98 time edged the previous fastest mark in all conditions by a prep athlete, posted in 2013 by Florida's Trayvon Bromell, a wind- and altitude-aided 9.99. Bromell was the first high school athlete to break the 10-second mark in the 100 meters. The official national high school record at 100 meters is 10 seconds flat, last achieved by Trentavis Friday of Cherryville, N.C., in 2014.

"He's the most talented ... obviously very, very special," Collier said of Boling. "I'm very proud and blessed to have coached him and have been a part of his success. He is just an outstanding young man outside of this. A great teammate, he's a tremendous leader and incredible work ethic."

Next on his agenda are national meets this summer.

"I think I can keep going down," Boling said of his 100 time. "I have some more meets this summer. I'll try to do well there, too."