If identical twins John and Joe Hinkle had bowled 300s in the same game on Thursday night at Landmark Lanes, it would not have been a first. But it would have been pretty rare.

Bowling in the Round of 16 in the men’s division of the Journal Star Tournament of Champions, both Hinkle brothers started Game 2 with 10 straight strikes.

John closed out his 300 with two more strikes, but Joe ended his run at perfection when he left a solid 7-10 split on his 11th shot. The left-hander finished with a 287.

Then John Hinkle, who uses a two-handed delivery, kept on striking and never stopped until his final ball of the night. He closed out an 818 series with 28 straight strikes and back-to-back 300 games, helping his Gasshouse Gang team from Landmark advance to Monday’s quarterfinals.

“I couldn’t find my line in the first game,” said John Hinkle, a teacher at Rolling Acres Middle School. “So I told my brother I was going to move right and throw it harder. He told me it wouldn’t hold for three games, but I said it was worth a shot.

“Joe and I both almost went 300 in the same game was more nervous for both of us than any 300 or 800s we have bowled. It was the most nervous we have ever been trying to become twin brothers in the same game to go 300.”

The Hinkles, who have both rolled multiple honor scores, would have been the second set of twins to bowl 300s in the same game. In 1995, Jeff and Jim Lizzo of Long Island, N.Y., rolled perfect games on the same day and in the same bowling lanes, but on different pairs.

“I haven’t been that nervous attempting a 300 as I was last night since the first one I bowled,” said Joe Hinkle. “It’s amazing how much more pressure I felt after watching John throw a 300 in the same game just five minutes earlier.

“We have never been as close as we were last night to throwing a 300 in the same game. I know many brothers have thrown 300 in the same game, but I didn’t know of any twins that had, and that perhaps was the most devastating part about it for me.”

The 7-10 split almost came back to haunt the team, which was in a tough match against the Fired Up team from Maple Lanes.

“It was heartbreaking to watch (Joe) be upset with himself when he left the 7-10,” John Hinkle said. “I could tell he thought he let me down. But the excitement the bowling alley had last night was one for the ages. Everyone was watching us try to bowl 300 together.

“But when it came down to Joe the last game to win it for us, he came through in the clutch. He struck in the 10th and 11th to win it for us by three pins.”

Joe Hinkle finished with a 732 series to help his team advance with a 3,295-3,292 decision.

John Hinkle, who won the Brothers Tournament earlier this year with his twin, took the day off from school on Friday, so won’t have to face his students until Monday to get their reaction to his big night on the lanes.

“Most of my students know I am a good bowler, but I don’t think they truly understand what this means to someone to do this,” he said. “But they will definitely be excited. I’m sure my stepson, Isaiah Ghantous, who goes to the school, will tell some people.”

NO THREE-PEAT: There will be a new champion in the women’s division of the Journal Star Tournament of Champions.

The core group of bowlers who have won the past two women’s titles, 2 Crazy, was eliminated in the quarterfinals on Wednesday by Lug Nuts.

Sheila Strunk led the way with a 224 middle game, and Carla Scott opened the night with games of 192 and 190 to help Lug Nuts win 2,730-2,647.

Leigh Scott led 2 Crazy with a 651 set and Lynn Kaufmann added a 618.

Another high-average team, Hookers, also lost in the women’s opening round. State Farm from Spoon River Bowl won the match 2,745-2,597. Bonnie Magnussen opened with games of 180 and 174 off her 145 average to spark State Farm.

