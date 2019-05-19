Here is the entry list for the 2019 Journal Star/CEFCU Honor Roll Meet, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

The entries listed are compiled from Athletic.net and reflect coach/athlete confirmation into the meet.

TRACK EVENTS

BOYS 100-METER DASH

1 Adam Snedden, Princeville 10.86

2 Mechai White, Manual 10.95

3 Aaron White, Manual 11.15

4 Melcon Dejesus, Kewanee 11.19

5 Chris Dillon, Notre Dame 11.27

6 Gabe Holtke, Pekin 11.38

7 David Duffer, East Peoria 11.47

8 Zach Poston, Metamora 11.52

GIRLS 100-METER DASH

1 Kiara Pauli, Dunlap 11.95

2 Destiny Reid, Macomb 12.43

3 Emma Ginther, Abingdon-Avon 12.65

4 Tatum Eads, East Peoria 12.68

5 Lauren Doerr, Morton 12.70

6 Amy Pineda, Eureka 12.71

7 Alizwelker, Notre Dame 12.72

8 Termiller, Washington 12.77

BOYS 200-METER DASH

1 Mechai White, Manual 22.51

2 Melcon Dejesus, Kewanee 22.83

3 John Gatton, Metamora 23.05

4 Eric Heard, Richwoods 23.23

5 Aaron White, Manual 23.30

6 Gabe Holtke, Pekin 23.57

7 Eddie Saunders, Notre Dame 23.57

8 Andrew Springer, Metamora 23.75

GIRLS 200-METER DASH

1 Kiara Pauli, Dunlap 24.66

2 Katelyn Knapp, Eureka 26.39

3 Brittany Rainey, Dunlap 26.50

4 Tera Miller, Washington 26.51

5 Emma Ginther, Abingdon-Avon 26.55

6 Amy Pineda, Eureka 27.12

7 Grace Dearing, Princeville 27.13

8 Hope Watts, Pekin 27.15

BOYS 400-METER DASH

1 Melcon Dejesus, Kewanee 50.19

2 Andrew Springer, Metamora 51.78

3 Will Pressler, Dunlap 52.15

4 Jordan Shelton, El Paso-Gridley 52.38

5 Branden Langenbahn, Pekin 52.62

6 Justin Siebert, Olympia 52.74

7 Chris Gilbert, Notre Dame 52.98

8 Caleb Welsh, Metamora 53.04

GIRLS 400-METER DASH

1 Destiny Reid, Macomb 57.17

2 Lizzy Hoenes, Dunlap 58.80

3 Stephanie Lewer, Washington 1:00.27

4 Lauren Doerr, Morton 1:00.45

5 Sophia Lowery, El Paso-Gridley 1:00.70

6 Hope Watts, Pekin 1:00.94

7 Tatum Hussey, Dunlap 1:01.41

8 Katelyn Knapp, Eureka 1:01.50

BOYS 800-METER RUN

1 Seth Kasinger, Pekin 2:00.07

2 Prad, Lben Macomb 2:01.25

3 Parker Kistner, Olympia 2:02.01

4 Noah Smith, El Paso-Gridley 2:02.73

5 Jayden Tabb, Pekin 2:04.01

6 Logan Wheeler, Olympia 2:04.17

7 Andrew Cation, Farmington 2:04.74

8 Michael Dzierzynski, Putnam Co. 2:05.33

9 Avery Davidson, Washington 2:05.70

10 Rocco Geisz, Washington 2:05.81

11 Zach Tranchitella, Washington 2:06.45

12 Max Varness, Dunlap 2:06.56

GIRLS 800-METER RUN

1 Aspen Gordon, Morton 2:20.84

2 Katie Springer, Delavan 2:21.76

3 Tessa Wiegand, Eureka 2:22.26

4 Paige Arseneau, Pekin 2:22.89

5 Ruby Slightom, El Paso-Gridley 2:24.23

6 Payton Wille, Olympia 2:24.34

7 Joy English, Washington 2:25.53

8 Rachel Ehrhart, Notre Dame 2:25.88

9 Lindsey Diazdeleon, Putnam Co. 2:26.16

10 Delaney Cook, Dunlap 2:28.62

11 Claire Wheelwright, Canton 2:28.90

12 Millie Swanson, Pekin 2:29.10

BOYS 1600-METER RUN

1 Jacob Gray, Metamora 4:32.10

2 Sam Lange, Morton 4:32.58

3 Keaton Vandel, East Peoria 4:38.90

4 Charlie Kistner, Olympia 4:39.70

5 Ben Learned, Washington 4:42.48

6 Mickey Lawless, Notre Dame 4:42.65

7 Shivom Paudel, Dunlap 4:46.09

8 Zach Tranchitella, Washington 4:46.25

9 Collin Eisenbarth, IVC 4:46.32

10 Austin Gale, Metamora 4:46.79

11 Russell Sarff, Pekin 4:47.28

12 Owen Lynch, Notre Dame 4:50.33

GIRLS 1600-METER RUN

1 Aspen Gordon, Morton 5:04.60

2 Emma Skinner, Morton 5:12.78

3 Macy Priess, Dunlap 5:20.17

4 Alexi Fogo, Eureka 5:20.92

5 Meagan Moreno, Morton 5:22.65

6 Breena Shreeves, Knoxville 5:23.82

7 Bailey Harris, Knoxville 5:26.23

8 Ashley Heagy, LaSalle-Peru 5:27.51

9 Abby Banister, Dunlap 5:29.76

10 Lily Wagemann, Pekin 5:29.96

11 Savanah Beavers, Olympia 5:30.49

12 Sophiel Allen, El Paso-Gridley 5:33.55

BOYS 3200-METER RUN

1 Ian O’laughlin, Metamora 9:54.29

2 Reese Borlin, Washington 10:02.80

3 Brody Blackwell, Pekin 10:17.03

4 Jonathan Blanchard, Pekin 10:20.79

5 Lucas Creek, Illini Bluffs 10:26.37

6 Jackson Ward, Washington 10:26.40

7 Anthony Ragland, Olympia 10:30.07

8 Lucas Beebe, Notre Dame 10:31.90

9 Logan Keene, Notre Dame 10:38.41

10 Colton Barb, Metamora 10:39.93

11 Brennan Messmer, Notre Dame 10:41.01

12 Tyson Martin, Morton 10:42.08

GIRLS 3200-METER RUN

1 Meagan Moreno, Morton 11:19.56

2 Anna Perry, Eureka 11:35.03

3 Emma Skinner, Morton 11:37.17

4 Savanah Beavers, Olympia 11:40.85

5 Eleanor Fournier, Canton 12:10.82

6 Alexa Perrow, Elmwood 12:12.01

7 Maya Stovall, Macomb 12:19.39

8 Sorin Hilsabeck, Princeville 12:24.16

9 Brooke Evans, Washington 12:25.70

10 Mackenzie England, Metamora 12:30.55

11 Olivia Wolf, Pekin 12:33.77

12 Kara Hodel, Metamora 12:49.80

BOYS 110-METER HURDLES

1 Logan Buck, Pekin 15.32

2 Kollin Schlipf, El Paso-Gridley 15.42

3 Kevyere Mack, Richwoods 15.49

4 Connor Lopez, Metamora 15.69

5 Nathan Allen, Princeton 15.89

6 Jerome Wilson, East Peoria 16.00

7 Payne Kapp, Notre Dame 16.04

8 Nathaniel Romero, Dunlap 16.32

GIRLS 100-METER HURDLES

1 Brittany Rainey, Dunlap 14.67

2 Hannah Jones, Knoxville 15.44

3 Lena Becker, Stark Co. 15.92

4 Faith Graham, El Paso-Gridley 16.01

5 Katie Goldring, Canton 16.01

6 Kaitlyn Baumann, Morton 16.24

7 Lucy Czirjak, Notre Dame 16.43

8 Emily Strehl, LaSalle-Peru 16.52

BOYS 300-METER HURDLES

1 Logan Buck, Pekin 40.66

2 Cody Thole, Princeville 41.03

3 Jerome Wilson, East Peoria 41.24

4 Dawson Vest, Pekin 41.47

5 Nathan Allen, Princeton 41.55

6 Logan Smith, El Paso-Gridley 42.37

7 Dathan Reynolds, Metamora 43.16

8 Zechariah McCue, Notre Dame 43.46

GIRLS 300-METER HURDLES

1 Hannah Jones, Knoxville 46.72

2 Katie Springer, Delavan 46.78

3 Makenna Parkhouse, El Paso-Gridley 47.56

4 Maddi Cave, Notre Dame 47.65

5 Tristan Nolan, Kewanee 47.68

6 Emma Betts, El Paso-Gridley 47.92

7 Lindsey Diazdeleon, Putnam Co. 48.80

8 Carrie Gill, Princeville 49.00

BOYS 4X100-METER RELAY

1 Manual 43.42

2 Notre Dame 43.60

3 Richwoods 44.22

4 Metamora 44.32

5 Princeville 44.34

6 Olympia 44.58

7 Pekin 44.62

8 Princeton 44.67

GIRLS 4X100-METER RELAY

1 Dunlap 48.40

2 Bureau Valley 50.17

3 Notre Dame 50.79

4 El Paso-Gridley 50.99

5 Washington 51.04

6 Lowpoint-Wash./Roanoke-Ben. 51.30

7 Princeville 51.33

8 Metamora 52.23

BOYS 4X200-METER RELAY

1 Manual 1:30.37

2 Metamora 1:31.37

3 Macomb 1:31.98

4 Notre Dame 1:32.33

5 Princeton 1:32.91

6 Richwoods 1:34.27

7 Olympia 1:34.37

8 Pekin 1:35.34

GIRLS 4X200-METER RELAY

1 Dunlap 1:43.21

2 Notre Dame 1:44.78

3 Bureau Valley 1:47.42

4 El Paso-Gridley 1:49.47

5 Macomb 1:50.22

6 Washington 1:51.25

7 Lowpoint-Wash./Roanoke-Ben. 1:51.84

8 Metamora 1:52.81

BOYS 4X400-METER RELAY

1 Dunlap 3:26.41

2 Notre Dame 3:29.61

3 Olympia 3:29.96

4 Pekin 3:32.09

5 Metamora 3:32.56

6 Farmington 3:35.21

7 Princeton 3:36.91

GIRLS 4X400-METER RELAY

1 Notre Dame 4:02.44

2 Dunlap 4:03.63

3 El Paso-Gridley 4:10.95

4 Macomb 4:11.00

5 United 4:12.14

6 Lowpoint-Wash./Roanoke-Ben. 4:16.96

7 Metamora 4:19.36

8 Washington 4:21.48

BOYS 4X800-METER RELAY

1 Olympia 8:04.38

2 Metamora 8:25.40

3 Washington 8:27.39

4 Notre Dame 8:30.93

5 Pekin 8:36.04

6 Princeville 8:53.31

7 Morton 9:06.08

8 Princeton 9:15.10

GIRLS 4X800-METER RELAY

1 Knoxville 9:55.49

2 Pekin 9:57.38

3 Washington 10:04.10

4 Macomb 10:13.07

5 El Paso-Gridley 10:17.64

6 Dunlap 10:21.76

7 Metamora 10:51.07

FIELD EVENTS

BOYS HIGH JUMP

1 Trent Weldon, L-W/R-B 6-4

2 Logan Gastman, L-W/R-B 6-4

3 Kavon Russell, Kewanee 6-4

4 Brandon Merz, ROWVA 6-2

5 Mitchell Mckelvey, Metamora 6-2

6 Kaden Barth, El Paso-Gridley 6-1

7 Carter Johnson, Princeville 6-0

8 Joe Cardin, Metamora 6-0

GIRLS HIGH JUMP

1 Carly Tucker, Metamora 5-8

2 Zofia Lehew, Elmwood 5-6

3 Madalyn Oltman, L-W/R-B 5-4

4 Haven Lyons, Morton 5-3

5 Emma Grashoff, Pekin 5-2

6 Riley Menssen, Stark Co. 5-2

7 Tristan Nolan, Kewanee 5-1

8 Haylee Davis, Metamora 5-1

BOYS POLE VAULT

1 Kyle Mulhern, Notre Dame 15-1

2 Mitchell Mckelvey, Metamora 15-0

3 Eli Grundman, Princeton 14-6

4 Aasav Shah, Dunlap 14-6

5 Drake Hawkins, Pekin 13-2

6 Grant Carlson, Eureka13-0

7 Kale Barnett, Bureau Valley 12-6

8 Quinton Fultz, Farmington 11-9

GIRLS POLE VAULT

1 Alix Rule, Richwoods 12-0

2 Sarah Litchfield, Farmington 11-9

3 Susan Gruszka, Notre Dame 10-6

4 Allison Schrock, Eureka 10-6

5 Kaitlyn Lebron, Farmington 10-0

6 Miranda Hursey, Farmington 9-6

7 Madeline Benson, Macomb 9-1

8 Kylie Turner, Farmington 9-0

BOYS LONG JUMP

1 Conner Workman, Princeton 21-10

2 Kaynen Bond, Ann./Wethersfield 21-0.25

3 Jashawn Atkins, Manual 20-11.75

4 Jeremiah Israel, Kewanee 20-8

5 Logan Gavin, Richwoods 20-8

6 William Wiegand, Metamora20-7

7 Kavon Russell, Kewanee 20-3

8 Ian Lemons, Notre Dame 20-1.75

GIRLS LONG JUMP

1 Lauren Doerr, Morton 18-3.25

2 Carly Tucker, Metamora 17-7.25

3 Amy Pineda, Eureka 17-6.75

4 Carly Konneck, Bureau Valley 17-4

5 Emma Ginther, Abingdon-Avon 16-11.75

6 Addison Walker, Dunlap 16-11

7 Tristyn Grube, El Paso-Gridley 16-10.25

8 Emily Strehl, LaSalle-Peru 16-9.75

BOYS TRIPLE JUMP

1 Conner Workman, Princeton 44-7

2 Seth Glatz, Morton 42-6

3 Doug Cannon, Canton 42-3.50

4 Nicholas Romero, Dunlap 41-9

5 Logan Gavin, Richwoods 41-5.75

6 Ezra Denny, Canton 39-7.50

7 Logan Gastman, L-W/R-B 39-1

8 Connor Lopez, Metamora 39-1

GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP

1 Jade Aber, Bureau Valley 37-0

2 Lucy Czirjak, Notre Dame 36-3.50

3 Lauren Wong, Morton 35-4.25

4 Whitney Leman, L-W/R-B 35-3

5 Sadie Lenz, West Central 34-11

6 Addison Walker, Dunlap 34-9.75

7 Emma Ginther, Abingdon-Avon 34-9.25

8 Susan Gruszka, Notre Dame 34-6.50

BOYS SHOT PUT

1 Ethan Trumpy, Pekin 51-8.75

2 Joe Green, Bureau Valley 51-4.50

3 Kyle Degutis, Princeton 50-3

4 Joe Burch, Metamora 49-11

5 Jovon Snoke, Morton 48-10

6 Anthony Hornsby, El Paso-Gridley 48-4.50

7 Brody Vollrath, Richwoods 46-8.50

8 Akira Lindsey, Monmouth-Roseville 45-10

GIRLS SHOT PUT

1 Batya Butler, Dunlap 41-9

2 Saige Barnett, Bureau Valley 41-4

3 Annah Miller, Midwest Central 38-0.75

4 Addi Cox, Morton 37-10.50

5 Kaleigh Walton, Peoria High 37-7.50

6 Danielle Dominy, Metamora 37-7.50

7 Lexie Little, ROWVA 37-7

8 Lexi Snyder, Notre Dame 37-2

BOYS DISCUS

1 Joe Burch, Metamora 168-0

2 Kaleb Wright, Putnam Co. 159-5

3 Adam Farr, Macomb 157-2

4 Nick Waller, East Peoria 149-0.50

5 Joe Green, Bureau Valley 147-2

6 Jacob Waskow, Canton 146-9

7 Brody Vollrath, Richwoods 144-1

8 Grant Foes, Princeton 143-1

GIRLS DISCUS

1 Madison Keegan, Putnam Co. 132-0

2 Saige Barnett, Bureau Valley 128-8

3 Helena Driscoll, Limestone 126-3

4 Batya Butler, Dunlap 125-7

5 Annah Miller, Midwest Central 125-5

6 Emily Wilson, Abingdon-Avon 124-7

7 Irma Golden, Dunlap 119-1

8 Lyndsey Sebok, Olympia 119-0