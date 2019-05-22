Journal Star scholar-athlete of the week
PAIGE ARSENEAU
PEKIN SENIOR
Grade-point average: 3.9
Sports: Cross country — Four-time state qualifier, four-time all-conference. Track and field — Two-time state qualifier
Academic honors: High honors, National Honor Society
Favorite hobby: Running!
Goals: Become a special education teacher after college and to improve my running in both sports at ISU
Favorite sports team (other than own): Cubs
Favorite musical group: I can't say I have a favorite. I like all kinds of music.
Favorite movie: "The Greatest Showman"
Favorite class: Independent study Why? I get to spend time in a special education classroom and learn how to be a teacher!
— Journal Star scholar athletes are nominated by school administrators