Top-seeded Morton rolled to a 10-2 win over eighth-seeded East Peoria on Wednesday in the Class 3A baseball regional the Potters are hosting.

The Potters hit four homers — Jack Brennan (2-for-3) hit two, Bryce Brown (2-for-4) had a grand slam and Nick Guerra (2-for-2) homered, doubled and walked twice.

Andrew Osing allowed five hits and a run in five innings for Morton. He struck out four and walked four.

Payton Bradford had two of East Peoria's seven hits.

Washington was eliminated with a 3-0 loss to Lincoln. The Railsplitters' Nate Arnold pitched a three-hitter and drove in a run. Brandon Schulte tossed three innings of scoreless relief for Washington.

Chillicothe Regional

Fourth-seeded Notre Dame beat fifth-seeded Illinois Valley Central 7-0 as starter Colin Bauer and seventh-inning reliever Matt Schmitt combined on the shutout.

The Irish jumped to a 5-0 lead after two innings.

Dunlap Regional

The second-seeded hosts ousted Canton 11-0 in five innings.

Taylor Catton (2-for-3) led the way with a home run and three RBIs. Jack Barham (1-for-2) had a two-run home run as part of Dunlap's 11-hit attack.

Catton and John Day combined for a three-hit shutout, striking out five for Dunlap.

Third-seeded Limestone poured in 15 hits in a 9-1 win over Macomb. Travis Lutz led the way going (2-for-3) with two doubles, two RBIs and two run scored.

Zach Ori was the winning pitcher. He went 5 1/3 innings and had five strikeouts and four walks.