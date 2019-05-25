MAY 25 IN JOURNAL STAR SPORTS HISTORY

50 YEARS AGO (1969)



Peoria Pacers baseball: Former Richwoods athlete Mike Olson, who attends Michigan State, is named to the Peoria Pacers roster in the Central Illinois Collegiate League. Olson plays second base for the Michigan State baseball team and is also a member of the university's hockey team.



40 YEARS AGO (1979)



Bradley basketball: Bradley announces the signing of David Thirdkill, a 6-foot-6 1/2 junior college All-American as a freshman at Southern Idaho. Thirdkill, considered the keystone of Bradley's recruiting class, chooses the Braves over Illinois and Colorado.



Illinois Central College softball: ICC is guaranteed at least a third-place finish in the NJCAA championships. After a 5-2 loss to Lansing, the Cougars rebound with two wins. Lynn Rudin's run-scoring single caps a three-run seventh-inning rally for a 7-6 win over Meramec, then Belle Craig pitches ICC to a 6-0 win over Johnson County.



25 YEARS AGO (1994)



Western Illinois baseball: The Leathernecks have three players from the area named to the all-Mid-Continent Conference team. Freshman pitcher Brian Quinn (East Peoria) and sophomore DH Steve Bishop (Canton) make the first team, while junior first baseman Dave Miller (Richwoods) lands on the second team.



10 YEARS AGO (2009)



Dunlap and Notre Dame girls soccer: The Class 2A Geneseo Sectional features area teams Dunlap and Notre Dame. The Eagles (11-6-5) play U-High (14-2-2) and the Irish (11-7-0) take on Genseo (17-2-0). Notre Dame has won eight consecutive sectional titles.