PEORIA — Junior shortstop Luke Shadid of Peoria was named Bradley baseball’s most valuable player and earned two other awards, as selected by the players and coaching staff.

Shadid, an all-Missouri Valley Conference second-team selection, received the A.J. Robertson MVP award along with the Rod Thompson Award for best team batting average and, for the third consecutive season, the Troy Guidotti Hustle Award.

Shadid, who played at Notre Dame, led the 2019 Braves in batting with a .344 batting average and 49 runs scored, while sharing the team lead with 12 doubles. Despite batting leadoff for all 50 games, Shadid also finished second on the team with 42 RBI and a .574 slugging percentage.

Luke’s older brother, senior center fielder Andy Shadid, also a Peorian, earned his fourth consecutive Kirby Puckett Gold Glove, becoming the first player since the award’s inception in 1992 to earn the award four times.

The Mike Dunne Award for Bradley’s best pitcher went to senior Mitch Janssen of Princeville.

The No. 1 starting pitcher all season, Janssen finished his senior year 4-2 with a 2.06 earned-run average in his 16 appearances, while boasting a .199 opponent batting average. Janssen’s ERA is the third-best by a BU pitcher (totaling at least an inning per game) since metal bats were introduced to college baseball in 1974.

Freshman first baseman Connor O’Brien of San Diego was selected for the Tim Trunk Award as the team’s most improved player. O’Brien earned All-MVC first-team accolades by batting .282 with seven doubles, four home runs and 25 RBI in 46 games.

Senior second baseman Christian Dominguez is the ninth recipient of the Phil Kaiser Memorial Award. The son of Bradley head coach Elvis Dominguez, Christian played sparingly during his first three years, primarily as a defensive replacement or pinch runner, but was part of the season-long platoon at second base in 2019.

Bradley finished with a 31-19 overall record and tied for fourth in the Valley at 11-10. The Braves secured consecutive 30-win seasons for the first time since 1992-96 and consecutive winning Valley records for the first time since 1986-87.