EAST PEORIA — Beecher High School put together two big innings to put together a big finish in its chase for a state championship Saturday.

The Ladycats ripped Pinckneyville High School, 8-0, to win the IHSA Class 2A state softball championship on Mizuno Field at EastSide Centre.

Beecher (38-2) jumped to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI-triple by Margaret Landis and an RBI-double by Christina Lorenzatti.

The Ladycats put it out of reach in the fourth when they sent nine hitters to the plate and produced five hits for four more runs.

Beecher pitcher Kayla Hon allowed two hits in her shutout effort, and struck out 10.

Pinckneyville finished 24-10.

Both the title game and the third-place game were moved up to morning starts and launched simultaneously as a move to dodge expected bad weather late in the day.