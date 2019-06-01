MORTON — The Dunlap baseball team has had multiple players come through in the clutch this season, but Saturday afternoon was Myles Burke's time to shine.

The senior delivered a walk-off single to lift the Eagles to a 2-1 victory over Galesburg in the Class 3A Morton Sectional championship game at Mike McDonald Field.

Burke came to the plate with runners on first and second base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. He blooped a single over second baseman Austin Jones' head which scored Eric Tilly from second. The victory kept alive the Mid-Illini Conference sectional streak; this is the seventh straight season an M-I team has captured a sectional crown.

Dunlap (27-5) will face Dixon (25-4) in Monday's Rock Island Supersectional at Augustana College, first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. The winner will advance to next Friday's state semifinals at DuPage Medical Group Field in Joliet.

"We felt the pressure, but we just had to stay calm, relax and do what we have been doing all year," Burke said. "We just have to take it one game at a time and after that we are moving on."

Ethan Templeton drove in Nick Fields from second with a double to shallow left field as the Silver Streaks (29-8) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning. In the bottom of the fourth, John Day grounded out, but it was enough to bring in Jackson Chatterton as the Eagles tied the game at 1-1.

Right-handed pitchers Andrew Pogue of Dunlap and Noah Matheny of Galesburg each had dominant outings to keep the score deadlocked at 1-1 in the top of the seventh.

Pogue was replaced by John Day with one out in the seventh as Galesburg catcher Tyler Steck had runners on first and third. Nikko Delagiannis was replaced with pinch runner Logan Sykes at third, and after a steal attempt at second, Burke fired it back to Day, who caught Sykes in a rundown for the out. Dunlap third baseman Jim Vespa made a sliding catch and recorded the final out with a throw down to first base on the following play.

Illinois-bound Pogue went 61/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits with three walks and struck out 13 batters. ICC commit Day earned the win in relief. Matheny allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and eight strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings in the loss.

"We have played a lot of close games in the conference and playoffs this season, and I don't want to say there's never a doubt because there is a doubt and I'm sure when your a fan there is a doubt," Pogue said. "But when you are on the mound, it's a completely different experience because you can control everything up there.

"When I'm in center field, I'm a little nervous. But when I'm on the mound, I'm fine — we always find a way to grind it out."

Dunlap coach Rod Hatch and Galesburg coach Jeremy Pickrel agreed their teams battled it out in a great baseball game.

"That is two good teams just grinding it out and two teams with great seasons," Hatch said. "We knew it was going to be a battle when you get this far, and we took nothing for granted because that game could have gone either way. We are really happy that we ended up on the right side of it, but I have to tip my hat to Galesburg and Matheny is a great pitcher."

Said Pickrel: "It was a good game with two pitchers going at it, and it was going to come down to who was going to capitalize on the other teams' mistakes and they did. We had opportunities throughout the game to get hits and give ourselves some cushion, but we didn't. That's just baseball."

John Komosa can be reached at 686-3214 or jkomosa@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jkom91.