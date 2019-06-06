PEORIA — The Peoria Chiefs ended up in the weird position of watching a walk-off celebration by the opposing team on their home field Thursday.

Quad Cities was playing as the home team against the Chiefs at Dozer Park because of flooding around its own ballpark in Davenport.

A terrific scoreless duel ensued, and Quad Cities walked off the visiting Chiefs with a walk, followed by a double to center field by David Hensley in the ninth for a 1-0 victory before an announced crowd of 955.

Quad Cities starter Cody Deason, and his bullpen, combined to set down the final 22 consecutive Chiefs hitters.

The Chiefs got the first two batters in the game on base when Brendan Donovan beat out a bunt to third base and Ivan Herrera reached on a throwing error by pitcher Deason.

Deason escaped when he struck out Nolan Gorman and Bryce Denton, and in between induced a flyout from Juan Yepez.

Brandon Riley walked with one out in the second inning, and then Deason set down 16 straight Chiefs to take his one-hit shutout through seven innings.

THINGS TO KNOW

• Chiefs righty starter Kyle Leahy matched Quad Cities starter Cody Deason through five innings with a two-hit shutout before turning the game over to the Peoria bullpen. Leahy allowed a leadoff triple to David Hensley in the second inning and then set down 10 of the next 11 Quad Cities hitters.

• The Chiefs had only one hitter reach third base in the first seven innings, while Quad Cities had two.

CHIEFS BRIEFS: The Chiefs next will host Cedar Rapids at Dozer Park in a series that includes a doubleheader on Sunday. ... Chiefs third baseman Nolan Gorman's hitting streak ended at 10 games.

FRIDAY'S GAME

Cedar Rapids Kernels vs. Peoria Chiefs, Dozer Park, Peoria, 6:35 p.m.

Parent clubs: Cedar Rapids (Twins). Peoria (Cardinals).

Season series: Peoria, 2-3.

Probables: Cedar Rapids, TBA vs Peoria, RHP Alvaro Seijas (4-4, 2.96).

Fortnite Night: First 1,000 kids 12-under get a Droppin' Into Dozer Fortnite themed T-shirt. Game On Mobile will have stations set up in the Kids Zone where Fortnite can be played during the game.

Family Four-pack Friday: Get four tickets, four sodas and four hot dogs for $70.

Fireworks: Post-game pyrotechnics show.

Tickets: Box seats $15; Field box seats $13; Reserve seats $11; Lawn seats $9.

Listen/watch: Online at www.peoriachiefs.com/listenlive or www.Tunein.com. Or see the game via Milb.TV.