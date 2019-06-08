PONTIAC — Morton standout Tenley Dowell led the way for area players on Saturday at the IBCA All-Star games.

Dowell, who led the Potters to the Class 3A girls basketball state title, scored 19 points for the Class 3A/4A South team in its 95-83 loss to the 3A/4A North side.

In the Class 1A/2A girls game, a 93-92 victory for the South, Eureka's Courtney Heffren scored eight points and Midwest Central's Megan Teal had six points for the winners. Wethersfield's Brittney Litton had six points and Saige Barnett of Bureau Valley had four points for the North.

On the boys side, the North prevailed in both games — 92-91 in the Class 1A/2A game and 132-121 in the 3A/4A game.

Manual's Quintez Edwards scored five points and Cortez Mosley of Richwoods scored seven for the South side in the 3A/4A game.

Bureau Valley's Kale Barnett was the top scorer for area players in the 1A/2A game, finishing with 14 points for the winners. North teammates Levi Scheuermann (Deer Creek-Mackinaw) and Keegan Zimmerman (Eureka) scored six points apiece.

Lewistown's Cade Beekman had three points for the 1A/2A South team.