Illinois Central College baseball player Vinni Massaglia was named a junior college All-American by the NJCAA this week.

A freshman outfielder from Morton, Massaglia was among 12 players named to the NJCAA Division II second team. Of the 36 players to be recognized as All-Americans, he was among just eight freshmen honorees.

Massaglia batted .390 with eight home runs and 53 RBIs in 51 games for ICC. His season included a 29-game hitting streak.

In addition, former Peoria Notre Dame player Braedon Blackford, a recent graduate of Carl Sandburg, was tabbed a first-team NJCAA Division II All-American by The JUCO Baseball Blog this week.

A shortstop, Blackford ranked third among Division II players in both on-base (.571) and slugging (.919) percentages. He was 10th in batting average (.447).

Blackford earlier this week announced his commitment to play next season at Illinois State.