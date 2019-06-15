PEORIA — The 2019 season has been an awakening for Peoria Chiefs lefty starter Diego Cordero.

Fitting, because he was asleep when he got some great news earlier this month.

"My roommate, Delvin Perez, woke me up and said, 'You are an All-Star,' " said Cordero, recalling the moment he learned he'd been named to the Midwest League All-Star Game. "He said, 'We both made it. We're both going.'

"I was so happy. It's so exciting to be going to the All-Star Game."

The Peoria Chiefs came within one out of being no-hit by Burlington on Saturday on the way to a 7-1 loss before 5,827 at Dozer Park.

Burlington had all it needed off Peoria starter Mike Brettell with a three-run homer from Justin Jones in the second inning and a solo shot by Keinner Pina in the fifth.

Bees lefty starter Hector Yan took a perfect game two outs into the fifth before walking Josh Shaw on a full-count pitch. Reliever Cole Duensing kept the no-hitter intact until Peoria catcher Ivan Herrera drove a 1-0 pitch into left-center for a single with two out in the ninth.

Cordero, meanwhile, will make his important step when the MWL showcase game happens on Tuesday in South Bend, Ind.

It comes with the territory when you are not the first in your family to earn Midwest League honors.

His uncle, Francisco Cordero, posted a 0.99 ERA in 50 appearances for West Michigan in 1997 and was named a Midwest League All-Star.

He went on to a 14-year major league career that included 800 appearances and 329 career saves — 16th-most all-time in big-league history — with three All-Star Game stints for the Reds, Rangers and others.

"I watched my uncle when I was a kid," Cordero said. "I had the chance to see him pitch in the U.S. and at home in winter league ball. We could watch him on TV, and seeing his career success, it made me excited to follow, made me want to do the same. He has been great motivation.

"So here I am."

Cordero, 21, is a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where he grew up with two sisters and lived with his mother, Avelisse.

He threw himself into baseball and by age 7 knew he wanted to be a pitcher and follow in his uncle's footsteps.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound lefty was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014 for $75,000 and later became part of the first high school graduating class at the Cardinals Academy in the Dominican Republic.

He spent 2015, 2016 and 2017 pitching in the Dominican Summer League, then last year split time between the Gulf Coast League and short season State College. He struggled a bit with the latter. But he also earned a 12-inning look at high-A Palm Beach, where he was excellent with a 1.46 ERA.

It was on to low-A Peoria in 2019, where his 70 1/3 innings are second-most in the Midwest League.

Cordero is 2-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 1.34 WHIP, and has 49 strikeouts against 22 walks. Opponents are hitting .263 against him. His run support ranks seventh among the 10 pitchers to make starts for the Chiefs.

"My uncle told me, 'No matter where you are, no matter what level, what ballpark, what day, it's the same baseball and it's the same game,' " Cordero said. "I have to be focused, be consistent and always compete.

"I want to be what my uncle was. I want to be on that path."

Burlington lefty Hector Yan, a 20-year-old from La Romana, Dominican Republic, exited after five innings with a no-hitter intact. In fact, he carried a perfect game two outs into the fifth before walking Josh Shaw on a full-count pitch. ... Chiefs catcher Ivan Herrera extended his hitting streak to six games. ... Burlington catcher Keinner Pina hit a home run off Peoria starter Mike Brettell in the fifth inning for a 4-0 lead. That homer was the 22-year-old Pina's first-ever as a pro in 1,021 at-bats. His team drenched him in the dugout. ... The Chiefs are 0-5 this season in Saturday home games.

