GOLF — Defending champion David Perkins of East Peoria defeated his Round of 16 opponent as match play began in the 100th Chicago District Golf Association Amateur Championship on Tuesday at Glen View Club.

Perkins, an Illinois State University golfer, registered five birdies in his 4-and-3 victory over Drew Shepherd of Hinsdale. In the Wednesday morning quarterfinals, the No. 2-seeded Perkins will play No. 7 Andrew Price of Lake Bluff, who won the CDGA Amateur title in 2016.

Former Bradley golfer Michael Mounce of El Paso was defeated in the Round 16. Eighth-seeded Chip Savarie of Winnetka edged No. 9 Mounce 2-and-1.