PEORIA — Jim Thome had to decline last year when asked to be the keynote speaker for the Journal Star Preps Best of Illinois. He had another obligation at Cooperstown, N.Y., where he was being inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame.

But Thome jumped at the chance to take the stage this year. And it was worth the wait.

The former Limestone Rocket and Illinois Central College Cougar regaled the crowd of 900 on Monday night at the Civic Center with stories of growing up in Peoria, playing 22 years in the big leagues and receiving the sport’s highest honor last summer when he joined baseball’s immortals in his first year of eligibility.

“It was truly a magical weekend,” Thome said of his Hall of Fame induction. “When Dad got to screw my plaque into the wall (in the museum’s shrine room), that was the icing on the cake.”

Thome’s father, Chuck Jr., died of cancer in March.

Thome, who blasted 612 major league home runs — eighth on the sport’s all-time list — entertained the crowd during his visit with co-master of ceremonies Kirk Wessler.

The ex-slugger, now a consultant for the Chicago White Sox, discussed why he wore his socks high (a tribute to his dad and grandfather), how his bat point began (taken from Robert Redford’s stance in the movie "The Natural" to relax before the pitch), how he learned to hit left-handed (his brother Randy taught him) and his favorite among the six major-league teams for whom he played (Cleveland).

But Thome’s recurring message Monday wasn’t about himself and his great accomplishments. It was about the athletes in the audience who were receiving some pretty high honors themselves.

“I want to congratulate all the young kids here who worked so hard on the field and the classroom,” he said. “We have such great athletes in this area. And to their parents, who play such a big role in their kids’ lives. It’s so special to see the parents’ pride when their kids get their awards.

“I would say to the athletes here: Live your dream. Stay positive. Always have something else to fall back on, but don’t be afraid to live your dream to the fullest. I’m proof you can do that. It doesn’t matter where you grow up. At the end of the day, if you’re talented enough, you can fulfill your dream. Dream big. It can happen.”

The biggest awards went to the athletes, coaches and teams of the year along with the Nick Murphy Humanitarian/Service Award and the Most Courageous Award.

Four-sport standout Adam Snedden of Princeville earned the Male Athlete of the Year award. An all-stater in football and track, he also starred in basketball and baseball for the Princes.

Tenley Dowell of Morton was named the Female Athlete of the Year after leading the Potters to their fourth Class 3A state basketball title in five seasons.

Dowell’s coach, Bob Becker, was selected as Coach of the Year, and Morton basketball was named Female Team of the Year.

“This was a team that stamped itself as one of the best ever at Morton High School,” Becker said. “And we’ve had some good ones.”

Male Team of the Year went to Washington wrestling, which captured its fourth consecutive Class 2A state title. Panther wrestlers this season won six individual medals and two state titles.

Cross country and track athlete Reese Borlin of Washington was named winner of the Nick Murphy Award for his accomplishments in the classroom, in athletics, in fine arts and in community service.

Dunlap soccer player Ben Schellenberg was chosen for the Most Courageous Award. Schellenberg, born with cystic fibrosis, helped the Eagles to the Mid-Illini Conference title.

Also recognized were the 21 male and female athletes recognized earlier this year as Players of the Year in their respective sports.

“This is just an awesome event,” Thome said later. “It’s so well-run, and I’m so happy they invited me to come. Peoria is dear to my heart."

