GOLF — East Peoria golfer David Perkins grinded his way to a chance at history at the Chicago District Golf Association's Amateur Championship.

The Illinois State rising senior earned a chance to defend his CDGA title after he won quarterfinal and semifinal matches Wednesday at Glen View Club.

Perkins, representing Quail Meadows, will face Jordan Less of Elmhurst in the 36-hole title match at 8:20 a.m. Thursday. Perkins can become the first back-to-back champ since Joe Affrunti, representing Crystal Lake Country Club, won in 2000 and 2001.

“Perkins is a good buddy, and he's a great player," Less said. "I'm really looking forward to (Thursday) morning,"

Perkins needed 24 holes do move past 2016 champ Andrew Price of Lake Bluff in the quarterfinal. Perkins forced extra holes with a chip-in for eagle on No. 18. He won the match with his second birdie of the day, at the par-5 sixth hole.

In the semifinal, Perkins didn't slow down. He won four of the first five holes on the way to a 7-and-5 victory over Eric Wessel of DeKalb.

“I got it done in the morning,” Perkins said. “I wasn't hitting it the best, but I grinded around, so I knew that I was still able to win without my best stuff.

"I used that as momentum and came out and started hitting it really well in the second match and rolled in some putts.”