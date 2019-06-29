PEORIA — Donovan Lodge won his first UMP Modifieds feature race of the season Saturday night at Peoria Speedway, topping points leader Mike Chasteen Jr.

Lodge had finished in the top five in each of his nine features, but the Andover driver broke through for his first Modified win this year at the Farmington Road track.

Peoria's Chasteen, leader in the UMP Late Models, took that feature race for the seventh time in nine tries.

Degan Dozard of Peoria stayed atop the Crate Modifieds points standings with his second victory of the season, topping Dustin Schram.

Matt Mackey of Delavan maintained his dominance in the Hornets series, earning his seventh win in 10 features this season. Danny Oates came in second.

In Street Stocks, Ausgtin Simpson of Bartonville earned his third win in only four features in this series. Points leader Nolan Kaufman was fifth.