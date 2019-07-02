Harley Crummett was enjoying his favorite farm pond fishing spot a couple weeks ago when he spotted something in the water.

"I was fishing for bluegill in there, and I could see him," Crummett said. "Bright, light color, I saw him below the surface and I thought I was seeing the belly of a fish."

It turned out to be an albino channel catfish.

"I didn't realize when I first was looking at him in the water what he was," Crummett said. "I hadn't caught one of those in about 18 years. No idea what he was doing in there."

Albino catfish are popular for people stocking aquariums, and they can be purchased in some pet stores and fish and tackle places.

But it was unusual for a mature, four-pounder to turn up in a private pond -- the location for which, of course, is being kept secret by Crummett.

"I cast and he opened his mouth for it and I set that hook before he even closed up," said Crummett, 74, a retiree from Washington. "When I pulled him out I saw he was an albino catfish.

"They are around, but I've never seen one in a private pond. Very cool, very exciting."

Crummett released the albino. Perhaps they'll meet again in a few years.

That's all for Cleve In The Eve on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Here's your sports quote of the day:

"There are always new places to go fishing. For any fisherman, there's always a new place, always a new horizon."

— Jack Nicklaus

