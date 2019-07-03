When the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals travel to the United Kingdom next year to play at London Stadium, here's a suggestion: Leave the regular U.S. TV announcers at home.

Make the games really stand out for viewers with something completely different. Give them the same accounts and descriptions British viewers are getting.

Until you hear clips from last weekend's New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox games in London with the call by BT Sport's Darren Fletcher — a British soccer announcer who should not be confused with the former major-league catcher Darrin Fletcher from Elmhurst — you don't realize how much you crave the vocabulary, idiom and accent.

"He's been absolute box office."

"That is fielding of the highest order!"

"That is an absolute no-doubter!"

"That's absolutely walloped into the stands."

Right brilliant, Fletcher was — even if he leaned on "absolute" a tad too much.

Fletcher's partner, Jason Bateman soundalike Josh Chetwynd, a Northwestern alumnus who played baseball for the Wildcats, was somewhat less impressive and not just because he lacked an accent.

As he does on other BT Sport MLB telecasts, Chetwynd had the thankless job of explaining aspects of the game that might not be fully understood or appreciated by British viewers.

But even that could be interesting in its own way, not necessarily because U.S. viewers will learn anything new about the game but because they'll gain a greater understanding of what is foreign to others. Still, if MLB wanted an upgrade for the sake of the broader audience, few would object.

Back home in the United States, instead of Fletcher and Chetwynd, we got Fox's Joe Buck and John Smoltz on Saturday, followed by ESPN's Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez and Jessica Mendoza on Sunday.

They were nothing more or less than they are any other weekend of the baseball season. Which is the problem. This was supposed to be special. Just dressing both teams in home uniforms doesn't do that.

Each crew dutifully talked about how special this series in London was with scant attention paid to details such as funky sightlines in the improvised stadium.

There was high praise for the fans and their embrace of traditions such as singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," "Sweet Caroline" and "New York, New York" just like the folks back home.

There was even higher praise for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (better known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle), who welcomed the teams, and Rob Manfred, the Major League Baseball commissioner who pushed for the London series to happen.

Yet for all the time, cost and effort of transplanting the games that otherwise would have been played in Boston's bandbox of a ballpark, it largely came across sounding like any ordinary edition of "Sunday Night Baseball" on ESPN or Saturday baseball on Fox.

Maybe that's seen in some circles as a triumph of sort, like squeezing something closely resembling a ballpark into an Olympic stadium better suited for English Premier League soccer so two major-league ballclubs could play something closely resembling baseball, only without pitching.

But how much excitement does your average "Sunday Night Baseball" or Fox Saturday telecast generate?

The Cubs and Cardinals have an uphill fight to make these games stand out as it is, despite sightings of several Cubs jerseys in the stands during the games over the weekend.

If you don't think it will be tough following the trail blazed by the Yankees and Red Sox, see how much hoopla accompanies the 50th anniversary in November of Pete Conrad and Alan Bean landing on the moon.

One could argue that it's not worth the trouble and that taking games out of St. Louis and putting them in London isn't fair to fans in the United States.

MLB, however, very much likes the idea of selling merchandise, TV rights and streaming overseas. London is seen as a steppingstone to Europe.

The sport may be having trouble holding on to North American fans because of a perception the games take too long. But even Saturday's 4-hour, 42-minute, 17-13 Yankees victory before 59,659 fans has to seem a breeze compared with a five-day cricket test match.

There clearly are bugs to work out, such as the nearly three hours it took the Red Sox to get from the airport to their hotel on arrival and ensuring the black wall and batter's eye in center doesn't turn from black to bright when the late-afternoon sun reflects off of it, as it did Sunday.

But if baseball wants the games to be as unique and special to Americans as it is in Britain, it will require a bold move. BT Sport's Fletcher is the answer.

"What a fantastic series, what a fantastic couple of nights it's been," he said as "New York, New York" played after Sunday's Yankees victory completed the two-game set. "Thirty-seven hits yesterday, 27 hits this afternoon, 50 runs, and it's been memorable. It's been bright. It's been colorful. It's been absolutely fantastic."

Bright, colorful and fantastic would be just fine when the Cubs and Cards make the big trip next year.

Giving viewers on this side of the Atlantic something unusual behind the microphone would be a start.