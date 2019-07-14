While the Kickapoo Valley League's history spans nearly seven decades, generally fielding between six and eight teams, the amateur baseball league is at a low point.

Four teams — Canton, Peoria, Elmwood/Brimfield and Williamsfield — are taking the field Sunday afternoons for league games this summer. That means the 12-game season involves four doubleheaders with each other. The postseason tournament, scheduled for Aug. 4, is a three-game event that lasts just one day.

“This is the worst it’s been since anyone can remember,” said Deric Kimler, player-coach of KVL defending champion Williamsfield. “The hardest part is getting guys to play and finding coaches to get guys there. When you lose a coach, you lose a team, unfortunately.”

Peoria coach Mike Olson agreed that club organization is crucial to keeping a franchise going. So are finances, which continue to increase.

“There is a cost involved for umpires, balls, equipment, uniforms, field rentals and liability insurance,” Olson said. “It’s about a $4,000 deal. We charge $75 per player, which is not enough to cover it with 15-20 players. I’ve solicited some friends and businesses, and they’ve cooperated. So I’ve raised another $2,000 or so to cover the additional cost for us to play.”

Teams from Morton and Manito pulled out of the league this year. Kickapoo, East Peoria and Pekin have also fielded ballclubs in recent years, but no longer do.

“It is somewhat of a problem,” Olson said. “You’ve got to get the right guys to show up. It’s not easy to get guys to commit on a full-time basis. We’ve got 20 guys on our roster and we want to make sure we have 10-15 on a given day.”

But there’s hope ahead for the league.

The four current teams appear to be in good shape to return. And representatives from Princeton and Pekin have made overtures about fielding squads in the league next year.

“We have all these post (American) Legion ballplayers that really want to play in this league,” Kimler said.

Olson’s Peoria team — which plays its home games at Manual High School — currently leads the league with a 5-1 record. He’s been pleased with the competitive level of the current group of clubs.

“All the teams are solid,” he said. “We have mostly junior college and (lower division) college kids. Pitchers throw in the mid-80s. It’s a chance for guys to continue to play baseball. ”

Alex Satunas of Knoxville is a former college player at Carl Sandburg and at NAIA Culver-Stockton. He plays for Williamsfield.

“It’s really competitive, honestly,” Satunas said. “You get some guys who are older, but they still compete and you get a lot of college kids who do play. It’s a lot of fun and it’s challenging. It’s no cakewalk for anyone.”

A couple of the older players for Williamsfield are Heath “Hux” Smith, 47, and Jeremy Gerlach, 42.

“Jeremy blows away kids that are half his age. He is definitely bringing it,” Kimler said. “Hux is a gamer. He hustles 24/7 and gives 110 percent all the time. They bring maturity and a level of competitiveness up for the rest of the kids.”

But those veteran players have nothing on the 71-year-old Olson, a baseball lifer in the Peoria area who has coached and scouted at the high school and collegiate levels for the past 49 years.

“Peoria was without a team in Kickapoo Valley, so I formed a new one last year,” he said. “My idea was to have a local college (summer) team that wasn’t the Prospect League. I personally like the Sunday afternoon games because you can go to church, spend time with your family and then go play. And I have a great assistant in Dave Drake.

“For the past 10 years, I’ve just been a scout (for major league teams). I didn’t lose a game while I was scouting. But I wanted to get my feet back on the turf a little bit.”

That’s because baseball is in his blood, just like it is for every coach and player in the Kickapoo Valley League.

At this level, they play and coach baseball because they love it. All they need is more teams to play against.