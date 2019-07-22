Doug Rosenbaum didn't bring any penalty flags with him, but he did have a Super Bowl officials ring on his finger and a message in hand over the weekend in East Peoria.

The longtime Normal resident and NFL side judge and field judge -- and now retired to NFL regional supervisor of officials duty -- was the keynote speaker in a room full of IHSA officials amid a two-day presentation in a ballroom at Embassy Suites.

The annual symposium/work shops/seminar draws officials from all sports in the state, and was launched 20 years ago by now-retired IHSA exec Dave Gannaway.

Why?

"The big thing the public has to understand is, we don't have a lot of officials," Gannaway said while Rosenbaum made his presentation. "And we don't have enough officials because people just don't want to get into it, don't want to go through what happens at the field with parents, with spectators.

"I started this up hoping to bring officials in from up and down the state, from all sports, to learn from each other, go through teaching groups and have people they can address questions to and get advice from. And to try to recruit and draw more people into the ranks."

Rosenbaum made the journey many in the room would like to be on. He worked college games, including the 2000 NCAA National Championship.

He was on the field for 254 NFL games over a 16-year career as a side judge and field judge, including 13 playoff games and two Super Bowls (Pittsburgh-Green Bay in XLV on Feb. 6, 2011 and Atlanta-New England OT epic in LI on Feb. 5, 2017).

"Other than the birth of my children -- well, and my wife would say our wedding, too -- officiating a Super Bowl was my greatest life experience," Rosenbaum said. "You are out there with the highest caliber players who are doing incredible things in a pressure situation.

"I was on the New England sideline in the second half of LI. The sideline crew failed to tell Belichick that Atlanta was challenging a call, and he came flying at me, furious. I told him I would take care of it myself going forward, promised him. Late in that game there was another Atlanta challenge, and I went racing toward Belichick, 'Coach, coach, Atlanta is challenging the play!'

"He gave me a - - - - you look."

Which served as segue to a lesson he wanted to impress on everyone in the room.

"The three most dangerous words in the English language are: 'I got this,' " Rosenbaum said. "Doesn't matter whether your game is on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, too many things can happen in a game. You got this? Trust me, you don't got this.

"I would go into the game on Sunday confident that 'I got this' and I'd come off the field at the end thinking there might be three or four plays I'd like to have back.

"I'd travel back home and my sons would be waiting with video of the game, and I asked them how it went and they'd say, 'There's some plays we need to talk about.'

"I don't got this.

"Success in the future for officials comes to those who are prepared. Keep a positive attitude. No amount of talent will overcome a bad attitude. And don't be that person who says 'I got this.' "

It was a terrific presentation. Some other thoughts from Rosenbaum:

• "GPS tracking devices on officials monitor their movements to such a degree that they can project when an injury might soon happen, based on things like a change in reaction times or running speed rates gradually slowing. It's amazing, what they can track and forecast. The data showed I ran an average of 4.3 miles per game. We are provided tape of plays from each team and prepare ahead of the game, and most of the time, we can recognize during the game what a play is going to be. The technology available is immense."

• He made his NFL officiating debut after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York. It was a Chargers at Cowboys game:

"It was my first NFL game. The week after 9/11. I'll never forget the emotion in that stadium, the feelings everyone had, there wasn't a dry eye in the place."

• On instant replay: "I don't have a problem with replay. The new addition to it this year is pass interference, one play changed everything. I don't know how this is gonna go. But I want the calls to be right. Something people don't realize, the fans are watching a game at home on a 13-15 second broadcast delay while the replay officials in New York are seeing it in real time, a micro-second delay at most. So in your time, by the time you see the referee announce there is a challenge and then punches out to go a commercial, in our time the play has been seen and the decision has already been made."

That's all for Cleve In The Eve on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Here's your sports quote of the day:

"False start, the whole offensive line. Five-yard penalty, second down."

— NFL referee Ed Hochuli announcing penalty call to the crowd during a game.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.