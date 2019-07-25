PEORIA — Jeff Ott and Chuck Naylon will both have a chance to defend their division titles in the Peoria Park District Senior City golf tournament on Friday.

Ott will meet Scott Hooste for the championship of the Senior Division at Newman Golf Course. Naylon will face Rich Borge in the Super Senior finale.

In semifinal play Thursday, Ott defeated Mark Greskoviak 8-and-6, while Hooste clipped Pat Greenan 2-and-1. Hooste was Senior City medalist as a rookie in 2017, and went on to finish as runner-up in the Men's City tournament that summer.

In the Super Senior competition, Naylon ousted Dave Seiler 5-and-3, while Borge knocked off medalist Tim Anderson 1-up. Naylon owns Super Senior titles in 2010 and 2018.

The Ott-Hooste pairing tees off at 8 a.m., the first of seven title matches.