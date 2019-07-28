I love it every season in pro hockey when home teams switch at mid-season to wearing their dark jerseys.

The Peoria Rivermen love it too. So they are going to wear their dark road jerseys at home for all of the 2019-20 season.

Their traditional white home sets will be used on the road instead.

And the 38-year Peoria franchise will have three new permanent sets of jerseys -- a red version and a blue version for home games and their whites for road games.

Not to mention the special themed jerseys that have become a staple of the franchise. They just do it really well, and this upcoming season there could be up to 14 of them.

"Our red road jerseys out-sold our home whites in the team merchandise shop 3-1 last year," Rivermen co-owner Bart Rogers said. "Our fans love the darker colors, and we're going to move in that direction."

The red and blue colors are the same shade as used by the team last season. But the design is changing, and will be similar to the old Florida Panthers striping.

Navy blue has rejoined the uniform party.

"We were looking to change up our jerseys from our past designs and also re-add one of our traditional colors (navy blue) that we have gotten away from in the past four seasons," Rogers said. "The design work OT Sports has done with the three colors we will wear throughout the course of the season (white, navy and red) refreshes our traditional look that fans are accustomed to when the team is on the ice."

That's all for Cleve In The Eve on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Here's your sports quote of the day:

"When you take off that sweater, your jersey, after today's game, you will be the last player in the NHL to ever wear 99. You have always been and you will always be 'The Great One,' and there will never be another."

— Gary Bettman to Wayne Gretzky

