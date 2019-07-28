PEORIA — Derick Doerr, Roger Rebholz, Michael Mennel, Peter Odell and Matt Mackey won feature races in the UMP weekly racing program on Saturday night at Peoria Speedway.

Mackey's victory in the Hornet division marked his seventh in a row at the Farmington Road oval.

Doerr claimed the UMP Modified feature and Rebholz won the Late Model 25-lapper.

Mennel took first in Crate Modifieds to end Degan Dozard's three-feature winning streak. Odell was the winner in UMP Street Stocks.

The start of the race program was delayed approximately 30 minutes because of rain.