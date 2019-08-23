HISTORY

Overall: 287-263-7 since 1957. Playoffs: 5-19 in 19 appearances.

LAST SEASON

6-4, 4-3 for fourth in Mid-Illini Conference; lost 41-20 to Decatur MacArthur in 5A first round.

PLAYOFF INFO

Classification enrollment: 927.00. Likely class: 5A.

COACH

Tim Brilley (16-14 in three seasons at Morton)

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense: Bobby Hines WR, Ethan Gray, OL. Defense: Grant Gudeman (second-team all-conference LB), Brooks Wilkinson DL, Tristan Parker LB.

FACT

Morton has won 13 games the past two seasons in Brilley’s second and third seasons at the helm, two more than the school’s previous five seasons combined.

OUTLOOK

The Potters’ fortunes rely on their ability to replace the big shoes of elite skill players Nolan Donald and Jarrett Crider and all-league linemen Owen Shipley and Jovon Snoke.

SCHEDULE

8/30 at LaSalle-Peru, 7:30 p.m.

9/6 Streator, 7:30 p.m.

9/13 at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

9/20 Pekin, 7:30 p.m.

9/27 at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

10/4 Metamora, 7:30 p.m.

10/11 at East Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

10/18 Limestone, 7:30 p.m.

10/25 at Dunlap, 7:30 p.m.

BIG GAME

Week 9 at Dunlap. Two potential playoff teams meet in an important game that might determine postseason qualifying and seeding.

QUOTE

“We look to be very competitive again and hopefully take a step in the right direction to compete for a conference championship.” — Morton coach Tim Brilley