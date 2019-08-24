HISTORY

Overall record 405-430-33 in 102 years. Playoffs 4-13 in 13 appearances, last in 2018 (three in a row)

LAST SEASON

9-2, 0-1, 4-1 for second in Heart of Illinois Large division. Lost 33-28 to Wilmington in 3A second round. Team scoring: 349-172.

PLAYOFF INFO

Classification enrollment: 504.50. Likely class: 3A.

COACH

Jason Bachman (27-31 in five seasons)

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense: Jr. QB Matt Martin (second team all-HOI; 1,049 yards rushing, 12 TDs; 1,361 yards passing, 15 TDs), Jr. RB Hunter Gladson (653 yards rushing, 9 TDs), Jr. WR Aden Sears (13 catches, 368 yards, 28.3 ypc, 3 TDs), Sr. WR Reuben Roberts (16 catches, 264 yards, 3 TDs), Sr. C Joel Baer (first-team all-HOI), Sr. T Sterling Spencer, Sr. G Andrew King, Jr. T Thomas Cahill (second-team all-HOI), Sr. G Conner McDonald. Defense: DT Baer (first-team HOI, all-area, 3A all-state; 82 tackles, 3 sacks), LB King, Sr. DE Jared Farney, Sr. DE Isaac Ferguson, Sr. LB Garrett Peterson, Sr. LB Coleton Jansen, LB Gladson, Jr. FS Martin (all-area, 5 interceptions), CB Sears.

FACT

The Hornets reached the playoffs for the third year in a row for the first time in school history last year. They also recorded their first playoff win in 34 years.

OUTLOOK

The Hornets matured quickly for a young team last season, winning eight consecutive games and energizing both the school and community. Dual threat QB Martin is a year older and made big strides in the offseason, according to Bachman. Nine starters return for an offense that averaged 31 points per game, including the entire line. Known more as a run-first team, the Hornets could pass more with Martin and a fast core of receivers. Depth up front on both sides will be a key for a team that hopes to improve on a two-game playoff run last year. All-stater Baer leads a defense that also returns nine starters. New to the schedule is a late minute addition of CICS ChicagoQuest in Week 3, to replace a Flanagan team that moved to 8-man football.

SCHEDULE

8/30 vs. LeRoy, 7 p.m.

9/6 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m.

9/14 CICS ChicagoQuest, 2 p.m.

9/20 vs. Dee-Mack, 7 p.m.

9/27 at Colfax Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

10/4 at El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m.

10/11 vs. Tremont, 7 p.m.

10/18 at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.

10/25 vs. Downs Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.

BIG GAME

Week 2 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. This one could decide the HOI Large title. An early-season victory at the two-time defending 2A state champions would make a huge statement statewide for the Hornets.

QUOTE

“We have very high expectations. Our goal is to play at a high level all the time, not just here and there. The guys just get it. The best thing is they’re working so hard. As coaches, we just want to see those kids succeed and see all the hard work pay off. Hopefully we’ll put them in a position to do that.” — Eureka coach Jason Bachman.