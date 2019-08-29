Dave Reynolds, Stan Morris and Adam Duvall predict the Week 1 slate of prep football games across central Illinois.
Peotone at Manual, 7 p.m. Blue Devils received votes in 3A state poll.
Reynolds: Peotone 38-14
Morris: Peotone 30-23
Duvall: Peotone 21-15
Normal West at Notre Dame (Peoria Stadium), 7 p.m. Saturday. Two experienced teams battle in key Big 12 contest.
Reynolds: West 28-21
Morris: West 42-21
Duvall: West 42-28
Peoria High at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m. Lions open Big 12 season on the road.
Reynolds: Peoria High 48-7
Morris: Peoria High 49-35
Duvall: Peoria High 48-20
Richwoods at Normal Community, 7 p.m. Knights open Big 12 season on the road.
Reynolds: Normal 42-7
Morris: Normal 40-21
Duvall: Normal 35-26
Limestone at Lincoln, 7 p.m. Non-conference road test awaits Rockets in opener.
Reynolds: Lincoln 21-6
Morris: Limestone 14-7
Duvall: Limestone 14-8
Champaign Central at Metamora, 7 p.m. Central tied for third in Big 12 last year.
Reynolds: Metamora 28-14
Morris: Metamora 34-28
Duvall: Metamora 26-20
Dunlap at Galesburg, 7 p.m. Eagles looking for third straight win over Streaks.
Reynolds: Dunlap 29-14
Morris: Dunlap 28-12
Duvall: Dunlap 32-24
East Peoria at Streator, 7 p.m. Raiders hope to end 4-game losing streak to Bulldogs.
Reynolds: Streator 24-7
Morris: Streator 20-14
Duvall: Streator 18-14
Manteno at Canton, 7 p.m. Manteno reached playoffs 8 years in a row before going 1-8 last year.
Reynolds: Canton 20-12
Morris: Canton 33-16
Duvall: Canton 31-28
Rochelle at Pekin, 7:30 p.m. Rochelle has reached playoffs 19 of last 23 years.
Reynolds: Pekin 31-24
Morris: Pekin 35-28
Duvall: Pekin 7-6
Morton at LaSalle-Peru, 7:30 p.m. Cavaliers have gone a decade without a winning record.
Reynolds: Morton 21-12
Morris: Morton 24-21
Duvall: Morton 13-8
Washington at Sycamore, 7 p.m. Two state-ranked and playoff-seasoned teams meet.
Reynolds: Sycamore 21-18
Morris: Washington 32-21
Duvall: Sycamore 31-28
Illinois Valley Central at Tolono Unity, 7 p.m.: The Grey Ghosts travel to Unity’s new turf field on a four-game winning streak.
Reynolds: Unity 20-14
Morris: IVC 21-14
Duvall: IVC 28-21
Ridgewood at Peoria Heights/Quest, 7 p.m.: The hosts will look to snap a 17-game losing at the Patriot Bowl.
Reynolds: Ridgewood 28-14
Morris: Ridgewood 28-20
Duvall: Ridgewood 48-8
LeRoy at Eureka, 7 p.m.: The preseason 3A No. 3 ranked Hornets won 19-14 a year ago and come in with a seven-game regular season winning streak.
Reynolds: Eureka 36-12
Morris: Eureka 28-14
Duvall: Eureka 35-10
Dee-Mack at Tremont, 7 p.m.: The visiting Chiefs have won the last five and own a 39-27-2 overall edge in the Route 9 rivalry.
Reynolds: Tremont 21-20
Morris: Tremont 27-12
Duvall: Tremont 28-27
Mid-County at Elmwood/Brimfield, 7 p.m.: The host Trojans won last year 40-6 in Week 1.
Reynolds: Elmwood 28-8
Morris: Elmwood 42-14
Duvall: Elmwood 34-20
Princeville at Lewistown, 7 p.m.: Princeville has won all 14 meetings dating back to 1977.
Reynolds: Princeville 21-7
Morris: Princeville 20-14
Duvall: Princeville 38-15
Stark County at Farmington, 7 p.m.: Farmington’s last regular season loss came against Rushville-Industry 31-30 in Week 9 of 2015.
Reynolds: Farmington 42-0
Morris: Farmington 35-8
Duvall: Farmington 35-14