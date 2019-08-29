Dave Reynolds, Stan Morris and Adam Duvall predict the Week 1 slate of prep football games across central Illinois.

Peotone at Manual, 7 p.m. Blue Devils received votes in 3A state poll.

Reynolds: Peotone 38-14

Morris: Peotone 30-23

Duvall: Peotone 21-15

Normal West at Notre Dame (Peoria Stadium), 7 p.m. Saturday. Two experienced teams battle in key Big 12 contest.

Reynolds: West 28-21

Morris: West 42-21

Duvall: West 42-28

Peoria High at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m. Lions open Big 12 season on the road.

Reynolds: Peoria High 48-7

Morris: Peoria High 49-35

Duvall: Peoria High 48-20

Richwoods at Normal Community, 7 p.m. Knights open Big 12 season on the road.

Reynolds: Normal 42-7

Morris: Normal 40-21

Duvall: Normal 35-26

Limestone at Lincoln, 7 p.m. Non-conference road test awaits Rockets in opener.

Reynolds: Lincoln 21-6

Morris: Limestone 14-7

Duvall: Limestone 14-8

Champaign Central at Metamora, 7 p.m. Central tied for third in Big 12 last year.

Reynolds: Metamora 28-14

Morris: Metamora 34-28

Duvall: Metamora 26-20

Dunlap at Galesburg, 7 p.m. Eagles looking for third straight win over Streaks.

Reynolds: Dunlap 29-14

Morris: Dunlap 28-12

Duvall: Dunlap 32-24

East Peoria at Streator, 7 p.m. Raiders hope to end 4-game losing streak to Bulldogs.

Reynolds: Streator 24-7

Morris: Streator 20-14

Duvall: Streator 18-14

Manteno at Canton, 7 p.m. Manteno reached playoffs 8 years in a row before going 1-8 last year.

Reynolds: Canton 20-12

Morris: Canton 33-16

Duvall: Canton 31-28

Rochelle at Pekin, 7:30 p.m. Rochelle has reached playoffs 19 of last 23 years.

Reynolds: Pekin 31-24

Morris: Pekin 35-28

Duvall: Pekin 7-6



Morton at LaSalle-Peru, 7:30 p.m. Cavaliers have gone a decade without a winning record.

Reynolds: Morton 21-12

Morris: Morton 24-21

Duvall: Morton 13-8

Washington at Sycamore, 7 p.m. Two state-ranked and playoff-seasoned teams meet.

Reynolds: Sycamore 21-18

Morris: Washington 32-21

Duvall: Sycamore 31-28

Illinois Valley Central at Tolono Unity, 7 p.m.: The Grey Ghosts travel to Unity’s new turf field on a four-game winning streak.

Reynolds: Unity 20-14

Morris: IVC 21-14

Duvall: IVC 28-21

Ridgewood at Peoria Heights/Quest, 7 p.m.: The hosts will look to snap a 17-game losing at the Patriot Bowl.

Reynolds: Ridgewood 28-14

Morris: Ridgewood 28-20

Duvall: Ridgewood 48-8

LeRoy at Eureka, 7 p.m.: The preseason 3A No. 3 ranked Hornets won 19-14 a year ago and come in with a seven-game regular season winning streak.

Reynolds: Eureka 36-12

Morris: Eureka 28-14

Duvall: Eureka 35-10

Dee-Mack at Tremont, 7 p.m.: The visiting Chiefs have won the last five and own a 39-27-2 overall edge in the Route 9 rivalry.

Reynolds: Tremont 21-20

Morris: Tremont 27-12

Duvall: Tremont 28-27

Mid-County at Elmwood/Brimfield, 7 p.m.: The host Trojans won last year 40-6 in Week 1.

Reynolds: Elmwood 28-8

Morris: Elmwood 42-14

Duvall: Elmwood 34-20

Princeville at Lewistown, 7 p.m.: Princeville has won all 14 meetings dating back to 1977.

Reynolds: Princeville 21-7

Morris: Princeville 20-14

Duvall: Princeville 38-15

Stark County at Farmington, 7 p.m.: Farmington’s last regular season loss came against Rushville-Industry 31-30 in Week 9 of 2015.

Reynolds: Farmington 42-0

Morris: Farmington 35-8

Duvall: Farmington 35-14