1. A WORKOUT FOR PEORIA STADIUM

With Richwoods’ Endres Field unavailable for most, if not all, of this season as the running track is being replaced, venerable old Peoria Stadium will be the home field for all four of Peoria’s Big 12 Conference teams.

Richwoods and Notre Dame, which also plays its home games at Endres, will join Peoria High and Manual play their home schedules on War Memorial Drive. The Knights will play two Thursday night home games and a Saturday afternoon contest, while the Irish will play three Saturday night games.

All told, there are 16 prep football games scheduled for Peoria Stadium during the two-month regular season.

2. NEW RULES

Two new rules involve the play clock and practice time for underclassmen.

In previous years, there was a 25-second clock that started after the referee spotted the ball for each play. This year, both a 25-second clock and a new 40-second play clock will be used.

The 40-second play clock will be used after a play ends without a penalty. A 25-second play clock will be used prior to an extra point try after touchdown, the start of a period or overtime series, after an inadvertent whistle, after a charged timeout, after an official’s time-out or after the game clock stops for any other reason.

The player limitations rule was suggested last season, but will be implemented this year. The gist of the rule is a player shall not play more than two games in one week and no more than one game in a single day. Players also cannot play in games on consecutive days or be involved in live contact in practice the day after playing a game.

How this rule affects freshmen and sophomores that could play both varsity and underclass games will be worth watching.

3. STREAKING FARMERS

Farmington enters this season with 27 consecutive regular season wins. The Farmers graduated a decorated senior class that included a trio of all-area players — two-time all-state lineman Jarod DePriest (now at South Dakota State), two-year quarterback Hayden Bradt (4,305 yards passing and 55 touchdowns the past two years) and running back Dash Anderson (area-best 1,691 yards rushing). Junior Josh McMillan takes over at QB with veteran receivers in the Farmers’ spread offense.

4. CLASS DISTINCTION

Contrary to what we reported in last week’s Kickoff section, Notre Dame will drop from Class 6A to as low as Class 4A this season should the Irish earn a playoff bid. The Irish benefit from a new IHSA rule that will not assess them the non-boundaries school enrollment multiplier of 1.65.

Since Notre Dame’s enrollment number is 782.5, the school could fall into Class 4A, but also might end up in Class 5A depending on how the season plays out state-wide. The multiplier is used as an equalizer for schools such as Notre Dame, which draws students from all over the area, not just from a specific boundary like the public schools. The rule change allows for no multiplier to be assessed to non-boundaries schools that did not win at least three playoff games over the previous two-year period. The Irish reached the playoffs the past two seasons, but did not win any postseason games. So they will have no multiplier bumping them to a higher class for the next two years, according to the new rule. There are three larger schools than Notre Dame by enrollment currently listed in Class 4A: Chicago Hyde Park, Charleston and Geneseo. The 4A cutoff enrollment figure is 827.5.

Dunlap’s classification is more uncertain this season. With an enrollment number of 1288.5, the Eagles are currently the largest school in Class 5A. Dunlap, a 6A team last year, could still end up in 6A again like last year depending on the composition of the playoffs field.

5. EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL

The Illinois 8-Man Football Association expanded from six teams a year ago to 16 this year, with area teams North Fulton and Lowpoint-Washburn/Henry joining the league. For those interested in checking out 8-man, North Fulton hosts its first four games — the first three at Cuba High School.

6. EUREKA MANIA

The Hornets make this list, after returning nine players on both sides of the ball from a team that went 9-2 and narrowly missed a trip to the 3A quarterfinals. They enter this season ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, with two top-ranked votes.

“We appreciated it and appreciate the votes, but at the end of the day we have to go out and prove it Friday night,” Eureka coach Jason Bachman said of the ranking.

7. WASHINGTON UPGRADES

Washington’s Babcook Field will have a different look to it this season. The home side crowd has been relocated from the east to the west side of the stadium and will sit in new bleachers. The former 800-seat visitors bleacher stands have been removed in place of a new set seating 2,500. A new press box has also been constructed on the west side, while the old one on the east side was taken down. Visiting fans now will sit in the old east side home bleachers, accommodating between 1500 and 1600.

The cost of the project, which included some drainage and concrete work came to approximately $1 million. “I think it turned out very well,” said Washington superintendent Dr. Kyle Freeman.

8. VETERAN COACHES, YOUNG QB SONS

The two longest tenured coaches in the Prairieland Conference, Todd Hollis of Elmwood/Brimfield (20 years) and Darren Winkler of Lewistown (19 years), will each have their sophomore sons as starting quarterbacks this season. But 6-foot, 155-pound Noah Hollis' debut was put on hold for now after a foot injury in practice put him in a walking boot for four weeks. Dane Winkler, a 6-2, 195-pounder, goes under center at Lewistown. Both teams are young and looking to return to the playoffs.

9. PASSING THE TORCH

A quintet of veteran and talented quarterbacks played their final games for the top teams in the Mid-Illini Conference last season. Thomas Hall of Metamora, Caleb Fisher of Washington, Nolan Donald of Morton and Nathan Righi of Pekin and Myles Burke of Dunlap.

Who will be calling the signals at each of those schools this season? To start the year, it’s Vinnie Querciagrossa at Metamora, Brady Klein at Washington, Riley Richards at Morton, Wyatt VanNess at Pekin and Jackson Chatterton at Dunlap. All five have big shoes to fill, but the heir apparents appear to be ready and able.

10. BEST OF THE BEST?

There are five 2018 Journal Star all-area first-teamers returning for action in 2019. They include Peoria High receivers/defensive backs Kaevion Mack and Chris Williams, Eureka defensive tackle Joel Baer and defensive back/quarterback Matt Martin and Farmington defensive back/receiver Blake Springer.

Mack was voted the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Year and joined Williams as a first-team all-Big 12 selection. Baer was an all-state offensive lineman, Martin combined for more than 2,300 yards passing and rushing and Springer caught 43 passes for 891 yards.

Returning players who earned JS honorable mention include Canton DL Micah Barnhart, Peoria High DL Trevon Turner, Dunlap DB Gabe Calhoun, IVC QB Alex Merlo, Annawan/Wethersfield QB/DB Coltin Quagliano, Macomb WR John Ogle, Farmington OL/DL Broc Shymansky, LB Daniel Crowe of Princeton and LB Jakob Thomas of Monmouth-Roseville.

Who among this group and the area’s many new faces will rise to the top and be recognized as 2019 Journal Star all-area standouts?