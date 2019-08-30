PEORIA — You are what your record says you are.

Unless you are in affiliated minor-league baseball.

There is more to the Peoria Chiefs 2019 story than their record. Fortunately.

Plenty of silver linings and golden moments are to be found among a Midwest League season that will go down as perhaps the worst in the 37-year history of the franchise.

The Chiefs wrapped up their home schedule Friday night at Dozer Park — they finish the season with a three-game set at Clinton this weekend — and celebrated their team awards on the field in a pregame ceremony.

Terrific All-Star first baseman Brady Whalen was named team MVP. He went into Friday's home finale with 80 RBIs — which led the league by nine — the most by a Chiefs player since Richard Jones drove in 98 in 2011.

Kyle Leahy was named Chiefs Pitcher of the Year.

And Brendan Donovan earned the Sandberg Award.

"My first season in full-year pro ball, I came in with a goal to earn an All-Star position, and I reached that," Whalen said. "It's been a grind in the second half. The offseason is on the horizon. I'm going to go home (to Washington state) and work out and fish for steelhead salmon."

It was a final homestand of goodbyes, which began on Wednesday when the Chiefs honored their host families on the field, players bringing out flowers and delivering hugs to the people who housed them during the season.

These Chiefs lost a franchise-record 12 straight games from June 30 to July 12 amid a stretch of 21 losses in 23 outings.

That 12-gamer was matched in all of minor-league baseball only by class-AAA Memphis, another of the parent club Cardinals' farm teams.

Peoria headed into Friday's action, with four games left on the schedule, at 53-82 on the season. At 29 games below .500, the Chiefs are in their deepest won-lost hole since their 1990 team finished 27 under.

The franchise record is 31 below .500, a dubious effort produced in Year One by then-Angels affiliate Peoria Suns in 1983.

The Chiefs are trying to avoid finishing last in their division for just the third time ever.

"We won a lot of games in college, so this has definitely been a frustrating season for me," Donovan said. "You stay away from social media, you focus on being a good teammate.

"I looked at it as a challenge every day. Now I'm going to get into the offseason, spend some time with my family (in Huntsville, Ala.), go to the Bahamas with my buddy on his engagement party, go on a cruise to Mexico.

"And I'm going to reflect on what I learned here this season."

Somewhere in baseball heaven, always-engaged former Chiefs owner Pete Vonachen is screaming at the Cardinals to put a better product here. Someone has to.

But old Pete would have been proud of a lot of things that happened this summer at Dozer Park.

• Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Jim Thome was there. Twice.

• Donovan and right-handed ace Tommy Parsons earned Midwest League Player of the Month honors.

• The Chiefs rostered 55 players during the season, and 15 of them earned promotions to high-A Palm Beach.

• Former Cardinals pitcher Jason Motte appeared.

• The team saw its first-ever father-son player combination created when right-handed pitcher Tony Locey made 10 appearances here this summer. His father, Tony, made 26 appearances as a reliever with the Chiefs in 1994, as a Cubs prospect.

• The Chiefs also had their first brother combo, as pitcher Parker Kelly appeared for Peoria, following in the footsteps of older brother Carson Kelly, now a big-league catcher.

• One of the top-rated prospects in baseball, and No. 1 in the Cardinals system, third baseman Nolan Gorman, flashed his power and potential here before earning a promotion to high-A Palm Beach.

• Chiefs players Parsons, Juan Yepez and Lars Nootbaar all went from Peoria to class-AA Springfield.

• Catcher Andrew Knizner became the 200th former Chiefs player to reach the majors when St. Louis brought him up.

• Cardinals reliever Carlos Martinez checked in for a rehab stint at Dozer Park.

• Piles of local teams were guests at the ballpark to honor their achievements, from the Eureka football, basketball and softball teams to ICC women's hoops, A.J. Guyton tossing out a first pitch and more.

• The team played the longest nine-inning game in its history when Quad Cities beat the Chiefs, 9-7, at Dozer Park in three hours, 50 minutes on Aug. 23.

• The Cardinals sent 2019 MLB Draft picks Locey (3rd round), Logan Gragg (8th round) and Connor Thomas (5th round) in a bid to help a Peoria pitching staff ranked last in the Midwest League.

• The Chiefs awarded three college scholarships to local high school students totaling $6,000.

• And the team launched a wall of fame inside the ballpark lobby with its 200 major-leaguers honored.

"The losses, it was easier for me to handle it because I came out of high school, never played college ball," Whalen said. "The college guys, they are used to winning, come from programs that are intense about it, and this season has been harder on them.

"At this level, success is all about player development, progress. For the Cardinals, it's an investment on the future in St. Louis.

"I learned from that losing streak how to flush things from my mind, and that's important. I learned how to start every day new.

"So did everyone on the team."

