CLINTON, Iowa — The Peoria Chiefs tied their franchise mark for fewest wins in a season after a 5-2 loss Monday to the Clinton LumberKings capped their 2019 season.

The Chiefs ended the season at 54-85 overall, the same mark as the 1983 Peoria Suns. The Chiefs' 24-46 record in the second half was two worse than the franchise's previous mark for wins in a half.

Peoria's Brady Whalen finished the season with a Midwest League-best 81 RBIs, joining Richard Jones (2011) as the only other Peoria RBI champ in league history.

Other Peoria franchise records set for 2019 include: Fewest stolen bases (70), fewest sacrifice hits (nine) and fewest triples (19). The pitchers set a mark with 610 walks.

The Chiefs, who announced their 2020 schedule last week, will open next season on April 9 in Quad Cities. The home opener is slated for April 13 against Beloit. Game times and promotions will be announced this offseason.