A look at the high school football schedule for Week 2. All games 7 p.m. unless noted.

Thursday's game

BIG TWELVE

Manual at Richwoods (Peoria Stadium)

Friday's games

BIG TWELVE

Notre Dame at Peoria High (Peoria Stadium)

Champaign Centennial at Champaign Central

Normal Community at Normal West

Urbana at Danville

HEART OF ILLINOIS LARGE

El Paso-Gridley at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Eureka at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Fieldcrest at Downs Tri-Valley

HEART OF ILLINOIS SMALL

Fisher at Tremont

LeRoy vs. Colfax Ridgeview co-op (Lexington)

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Fairbury Prairie Central at Bloomington Central Catholic

Monticello at Illinois Valley Central

Pontiac at Tolono Unity

St. Joseph S.J.-Ogden at Rantoul

Olympia co-op at Champaign St. Thomas More

METRO NONCONFERENCE

Belleville West at Washington

LaSalle-Peru at Limestone

Macomb at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Metamora at Rock Island

Mount Zion at Dunlap

Pekin at Sterling, 7:15 p.m.

East Moline United at East Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

Streator at Morton, 7:30 p.m.

Abingdon-Avon at Princeville

Elmwood/Brimfield at Aledo Mercer County

Farmington at Annawan/Wethersfield

Peoria Heights/Quest at Mid-County

AREA NONCONFERENCE

Abingdon A.-Avon at Princeville

South Fulton at Biggsville West Central

Carthage Illini West at Havana

Elmwood E.-Brimfield co-op at Aledo Mercer County

Heyworth at United

Kewanee at Orion

Knoxville at Rushville-Industry

Lewistown at Stark County

Monmouth-Roseville at Taylor Ridge Rockridge

Peoria Heights/Quest at Oneida ROWVA Mid-County co-op

St. Bede at Fulton

Bushnell-Prairie City co-op at Cambridge Ridgewood co-op

Hall at Bureau Valley

8-MAN

Milford co-op at North Fulton

Saturday's games

AREA NONCONFERENCE

Princeton vs. Sterling Newman

Galesburg at Centralia

8-MAN

Lowpoint-Washburn co-op at Lake Forest Academy