PEORIA — Peoria High School senior defensive end Ameer Haywood suffered what looked like a serious injury Friday at Peoria Stadium in the Lions 56-30 win over Notre Dame.

Haywood was attempting to make a tackle when it appeared his left ankle or lower leg buckled to the turf. The game was delayed 25 minutes while an ambulance was directed to the field and medical personnel attended to him.

His condition was unknown late Friday night. Peoria High head coach Tim Thornton had no new details after the game.

Here's a clip of the play, shot by our Johnny Campos.

Warning: it is somewhat gruesome:

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }