Jake Hamilton started out as an enforcer for the Peoria Rivermen and developed into an all-around defenseman as a rookie last season.

Now he's a Rivermen returnee.

The Rivermen re-signed Hamilton on Monday and also signed big center Trent Durocher and 31-year-old forward project David Nippard.

"Jake Hamilton was the most improved player on our team last season," Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel said. "He emerged later in the season and embraced our system and became a key part of our defense unit.

"He plays with emotion and lifts guys up on our bench. We have great expectations for him."

Hamilton, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound physical defender, was third in the SPHL last season with eight fights. But he also ended up with a +29 rating in 44 games as a rookie — the best rating among all defensemen on the team and third-best overall.

The Rivermen believe he'll keep improving on a rookie campaign that saw him net four goals and 12 assists in those 44 games.

Durocher is a 6-foot-5, 215-pound center who played his final three seasons of college hockey at SUNY-Oswego.

The Canton, N.Y., native turned pro with SPHL Fayetteville in the spring of the 2017-18 season, after his college season ended. He played two games, then sat out all of last season. So he comes to the Rivermen still a rookie.

Nippard is an interesting project. He played last season for Morzine-Avoriaz, a French tier 3 pro team. He also played last season for the West Auckland Admirals in New Zealand.

The 5-foot-10, 181-pound right wing finished his college career in Canada with two seasons at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.

That's all for Cleve In The Eve on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

Here's a little bonus video of former IHL Peoria Rivermen teammates and enforcers Kelly Chase and Tony Twist fighting each other later in their careers in the NHL.

And of course, here's your sports quote of the day:

"I was trying to make friends, but he’s a hard guy to talk to. I’m not fluent in cement."

— Kelly Chase of the St. Louis Blues, after fighting with Wayne van Dorp of the Chicago Blackhawks

