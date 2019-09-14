PEORIA — Following his coach’s orders, Richwoods senior Jradon Smith packed on some pounds during the off-season to make the transition from defensive safety to linebacker for the Knights.

The move has had a hefty impact on the team’s early success so far this season. Smith has been a leading force on a defense that has helped the Knights (2-1) already match their win total from last season.

Richwoods pulled away late for a 41-17 Big 12 victory over Champaign Centennial on Saturday at Peoria Stadium.

“He’s an old-school Richwoods football player,” Richwoods coach Roland Brown said of his senior leader. “He does everything that’s asked of him. He does it right. He works his butt off. He is a 4.7 on a 4-point grading scale. And he hustles all over the field.”

Smith made the transition to linebacker after getting some direction from his coach.

“Last year he played safety for us,” Brown said. “I told him, ‘Guess what? If you put on 20 pounds, I’ll move you to linebacker.’

“He worked really hard in the weight room, put on 20 pounds of mass and muscle, and he’s playing a hell of a linebacker for us.”

Smith took on the challenge — with a healthy appetite.

“My lowest point in my junior year, I was like 145 (pounds),” he said. “This year I was at 175. I did it by working hard in the weight room, and eating ... a lot!”

And instead of slowing down because of the added weight, Smith actually got faster.

“When I was gaining weight, I was running track at the same time,” he said. “So, I was working on my speed.

“I ran the 800 my sophomore year. But they had me, basically, run 100s and 200s last season — not necessarily super competitively. Just to get faster for football.”

The move has been a good one for Smith, who only had to make a few adjustments from his former position.

“It did take a little bit of time, but I picked it up pretty quick,” he said. “Going into Week 1, I was pretty confident.” The move has helped the Richwoods defense get off to a fast start.

“So far this year, the defense has been very consistent and playing really well,” Brown said. “We’ve given up short fields, and that’s how teams have scored. Teams haven’t really been able to drive and do things on us.”

And he is looking to Smith to keep leading the way.

“He’s the leader of our team out there,” Brown said. “The best part is, he’s not only verbal, but he leads by example. Anytime you can get somebody out there that can lead people by their words and by their actions, and everything they do unselfishly around the team, that’s a leader."

Smith also has taken that role to heart.

"I try to keep their spirits up, try to keep them talking all the time, making sure they know what they need to do to be successful," he said.

