The rains held off and made way for fast winning times Saturday at the 32nd annual Notre Dame Richard Spring Invitational cross country meet at Detweiller Park.

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West senior Katelynne Hart, the three-time defending Class 3A state champion, set a meet record by covering the 3-mile course in 16 minutes, 0.7 seconds.

The time was the third fastest ever at Detweiller for varsity girls.

“This weekend I was really looking forward to getting on a fast course and really hammer it,” said Hart, who ran 16:14 to win this same meet a year ago. “It’s so early in the season, so I’m really happy (with the time).

Hart, now a four-time winner at Richard Spring, owns the second fastest time at Detweiller at 15:59 to win last year’s 3A state meet. She opened this season by winning a hilly Hornet-Red Devil Invitational in Hinsdale in 16:28.7 two weeks ago, before taking a college visit and missing the First to the Finish last week.

Class 3A second ranked Downers Grove South won the girls team race, ahead of Glenbard West and Claremont (California). Pekin was the top area team in 35th, in the predominantly 3A field. Top area individual finisher was Savanah Beavers of Olympia, who placed 61st in 18:44.5.

Notre Dame freshman Maria Stedwill won the freshman-sophomore girls race in 18:22.8, while teammate Eileen Zopel placed third (18:49.2).

In the boys race, defending 3A champ Josh Methner took first in a meet record 14:12.6 — less than two seconds ahead of Frankfort Lincoln-Way East’s Brett Gardner (14:14.3). Second-ranked St. Charles East won the boys team race with 57 points, doubling second-place and fifth-ranked Orland Park Sandburg (114). Claremont, from California, came in third.

Olympia placed 15th in the 63-team boys field to lead area entries, ahead of all other Class 2A and 1A teams, paced by top individual finisher Charlie Kisnter (44th in 15:27.8).