Shaun Livingston did things his own special way on and off the court in a glorious NBA career.

Now the Peoria native will be honored with the naming of a street here.

Shaun Livingston Way will be installed on a section of North Street, between Armstrong and Richmond Avenue, near Peoria High School, according to a plan from the City of Peoria.

The street sign will be presented at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration lunch at noon in the Peoria Civic Center on Jan. 20.

Livingston is scheduled to attend, and the sign will be installed following the lunch.

"Shaun Livingston has had an outstanding career in the NBA," said Peoria mayor Jim Ardis, of the 15-year NBA veteran who recently retired. "He always brought honor and respect toward his hometown of Peoria through his hard work, perseverance through injuries, and strong work ethic. Shaun is an outstanding role model for our young men and women, and we are proud to designate North Street as Honorary Shaun Livingston Way."

"As I was starting to come back into the NBA, made a comeback and did better, I felt my purpose was to inspire people to get through hard times and struggle. I felt like that was a higher calling and bigger purpose, rather than who I was supposed to be as a player."

— Shaun Livingston

