The Journal Star takes a look at some of the more notable high school athletic performances from Sept. 21-27. If you have any nominees for consideration, contact us at sports@pjstar.com.

LARGE-SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Cole Watkins, senior, Washington: The running back ran for 216 yardson 38 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 42-28 victory over Morton.

SMALL-SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Quinton Fultz, senior, Farmington: Rushed for 217 yards and scored 3 TDs in Farmers 40-7 win against Havana.

VOLLEYBALL

Olivia Astbury, senior, East Peoria: The 5-foot-6 setter dished out 23 assists and served up four aces as the Raiders snapped a four-match losing streak with a 26-24, 22-25, 25-20 win over Pekin on Thursday.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Charlie Kistner, senior, Olympia: Top area finisher at Notre Dame Richard Spring Invitational, placing 44th in a mostly 3A fiield of 446 runners in a time of 15:27.8.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Savanah Beavers, junior, Olympia: Top area female finisher at the Notre Dame Richard Spring Invitational at Detweiller Park. She finished 62st in 18:44.5 in a field of 454.

BOYS GOLF

Jeremy Ott, junior, Brimfield: Shot even-par 71 to earn medalist honors and help the Indians (344) to a second place finish in the ICAC Conference tournament at Oak Run Golf Course on Wednesday. Williamsfield won with a 319 total behind 74 from Calvin Peterson.



GIRLS GOLF

Karlie Wisslead, senior, and Laine Torrance, junior, Macomb: Each shot 2-over par 37 to share medalist honors and lead the Bombers to a school-record total of 153 at Gold Hills Golf Club on Monday. Macomb defeated United (201), Illini Bluffs (211) and Havana (217).

BOYS SOCCER

Justice Norris, sophomore, Illinois Valley Central: Despite a 3-3 tie with Princeton on Tuesday, Norris scored two goals to help the Grey Ghosts stayed locked in the match.

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Nethmi Bopearatchy, sophomore, Richwoods: Posted a personal best time of 1:06.90 in the 100 butterfly in a meet against Lincoln and Olympia.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hattie Timerman, sophomore, Metamora: She won both No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles to help the Redbirds beat Mid-Illini Conference rival Washington on Sept. 24, and then won both her singles and doubles matches on Sept. 26 in a win over Notre Dame.