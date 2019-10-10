The Washington girls golf team edged Richwoods by two strokes to win the Class 2A Galesburg regional at par-72 Lake Bracken Country Club on Thursday afternoon.

Washington junior Teyah Palmer shot an 88 to earn medalist honors and sophomore Ellie Schmidgall had 89 as the Panthers finished with a 306 total. Richwoods sophomore Brooklin Bishop posted an 89 to help the second place Knights to a 382 total.

Other Journal Star-area individual players advancing to sectionals are Emily Yu (Dunlap), Tory Christiansen (Limestone), Kaylee Allen (Galesburg), Brittany Streittmatter (Dunlap), Abby Coffey (Limestone), Lauren Minkel (Pekin), Amanda Magarity (East Peoria), Lizzie Howard (Dunlap), and Gracie Luna (East Peoria).

CLASS 1A

AT HAMILTON: Macomb senior Emma Thorman shot a 75 to earn medalist as the Bombers ran away with the Hamilton regional at Deer Run Golf Course.

Macomb posted a 353 total, while Camp Point Central came in second with 429. Pittsfield finished in third place with 431.

Havana sophomore Ella Kramer was the lone Journal Star-area advancer. Kramer shot 108.

AT KEWANEE: St. Bede won the Kewanee regional with a 384 total at par-72 Baker Park.

Host Kewanee placed second with 389, while Notre Dame captured third with 397. Riley Hansen of Kewanee carded 79 to earn medalist honors. Ali Ciucci of Putnam County shot 88 to finish second in the individual standings, while Kewanee's Mya Mirocha had 89 to place third.

Chelsea Guingrich shot 93 to lead ND and Aleanna Mendoza shot 97 to propel St. Bede.

Other Journal Star-area individual players advancing to sectionals are Madysen Schutte (Illini Bluffs), Kaci Luptak (Knoxville), Elizabeth Rosich (Canton), Kylie Fahnestock (Canton), Ryleigh Moser (Canton), Mallory Jordan (Illini Bluffs) and Gracie Ciucci (Putnam County).



