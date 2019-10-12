CHAMPAIGN — On paper, it was hard to make a case for Illinois even giving No. 16 Michigan a competitive game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Throughout the first half, it looked as if Illinois might lose by far more than the actual 42-25 final score.

The Illini went down 28-0 nothing to the Wolverines, showing few signs of life offensively or defensively in a dismal first half.

But Illinois rebounded out of the half, scoring 25 unanswered points to cut Michigan’s lead to 28-25 with 12:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.

But then Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson led a 10-play, 79-yard scoring drive to extend the lead to 35-25 with 8:57 left. When Illinois quarterback Matt Robinson — who started in place of injured Brandon Peters — had the ball stripped as he was beginning to throw, Michigan recovered on the Illinois 1-yard line.

That was the game, as the Wolverines punched the ball in to ice the game 42-25.

“We got it together some kind of way in the third quarter,” Smith said. “Down 28 points, you get the game to a three-point game in the second half, that says an awful lot. I'm proud of how the team played today, but we've got to finish it. We've got to figure out how to finish games. It's good to play well at times, but we need to be able to do that more consistently.”

From the jump, Michigan (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) ran the ball down Illinois’ throats, and the strategy proved effective, as the Wolverines became the third-straight team to run for more than 250 yards against the Illini.

The Wolverines marched right down the field to score after Illinois (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) opened with a three-and-out, taking only 2:02 off the clock on a five-play, 65-yard drive that consisted of all running plays.

Sophomore safety Sydney Brown attributed yet another disappointing defensive effort on the ground to the team not taking care of their individual assignments.

“When it comes down to it at the end of the day, it's just guys taking their gaps and keeping their leverage,” Brown said. “It's just gap control defense, we've got to fill our gaps and that's what it comes down to.”

With Brandon Peters out with an injury, redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Robinson made his first career start.

Robinson actually had a much-improved showing from his unexpected debut at Minnesota last week, connecting on 16-of-25 passes for 192 yards and 1 touchdown.

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith shook up the playbook to better tailor the offense’s strategy to Robinson’s strengths — his elusiveness, speed and ability to make quick reads in run-pass option situations.

Robinson hit only 8-of-16 passes in the first half for 88 yards, but in the second half, he completed 8-of-13 and the Illini moved the ball much better as a result of the success of a string of quick slants that opened space in the middle of the field.

Ultimately though, the Illini didn’t have enough to take the step they’ve been talking about taking for weeks now: playing four quarters of dominant football.

It was the team’s fourth loss since dropping a home game to MAC foe Eastern Michigan, 34-31, on Sept. 21.

“Every loss feels the same,” senior safety Stanley Green said. “I don't think one feels better than another. Every loss hurts.”

But Smith, his coach, did highlight the so-called positives that he is taking away from his team’s performance, despite sinking to 2-4 on the year and suffering the program’s sixth-straight Big Ten loss.

“I think it absolutely was a gut-check,” Smith said. “We had to decide what we wanted to do, and we chose to fight harder. It's always tough when you lose a ball game, but you just look at that moment. To be able to play that type of football throughout 60 minutes, then we're going to have something good.”

Gavin Good is the University of Illinois correspondent for GateHouse Media Illinois. Contact him at gavinrg2@illinois.edu or at Twitter.com/itsallG_O_O_D.