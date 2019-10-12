PEORIA — This time, the Irish are smiling.

The Notre Dame boys soccer team came out on the right side of its marquee matchup Saturday with Libertyville, beating the state's top-ranked team 5-2 at Shea Stadium in Peoria.

The No. 2 Irish (15-1-0) — ranked No. 8 nationally by topdrawersoccer.com — got three goals from two-time reigning Journal Star Player of the Year Noah Madrigal to beat the nation's No. 6 squad.

Last weekend, ND — then ranked No. 1 nationally — lost to No. 3 St. Ignatius of Cleveland in a game played at Notre Dame High School.

It was the first loss for Libertyville, which fell to 11-1-2.

It's another National Showdown in PEORIA! Come out to Bradley's beautiful Shea Stadium on Saturday at 2:30pm to see #8 ranked Peoria Notre Dame as they look to rebound against #6 ranked Libertyville. This is a battle of the #1 and #2 ranked teams in Illinois!pic.twitter.com/gdKCwekSaP

— Peoria ND Soccer (@pndsoccer)October 8, 2019