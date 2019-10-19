PEORIA — The nationally ranked Missouri State men's soccer team stayed perfect Saturday — but Bradley made the Bears work for it.

No. 14 Missouri State (12-0-0) needed to score late in each half to rally past Bradley 2-1 on Saturday at Shea Stadium.

Bradley (4-5-3) struck first, scoring on a Jha'Lon Johnson penalty kick in the 26th minute. Senior Jack Lang had dribbled past a Missouri State defender to draw a foul in the box.

Missouri State, trailing for the first time in nearly a month, drew even with a goal in 43rd minute. The game stayed tied until the 81st minute, when after a failed clearance from the Bradley defense, MSU's Greg Stratton fired the ball back toward net. It went off the BU goalie’s hands and across the line for the 2-1 final score.

Bradley next faces Loyola at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Shea Stadium.