PEORIA -- Bradley freshman forward Rienk Mast has elected to take a medical redshirt this season, BU coach Brian Wardle said Sunday.

Mast, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound native of Groningen, Netherlands, underwent ACL knee surgery in July after suffering an injury playing for Donar in the Dutch Basketball League. He will have four years of eligibility for the Braves beginning in the 2020-21 season.

"We feel it’s in Rienk's best interest for recovery to redshirt," Wardle said. "His parents and him made the decision."

The 18-year-old Mast was named the Youth Player of the Year for Donar last season, averaging 8.5 points and 4.2 rebounds. In 2018, he was the captain for Under-18 Holland, helping the team to the European Division B title.