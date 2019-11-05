CHATHAM — The Morton boys soccer team saw its historic season end Tuesday, just one game from the state finals.

The Potters (24-3-1) lost to Troy Triad 3-1 in the Class 2A Chatham Supersectional.

"We fought really hard," Morton coach Tory DeLong said. "Once they got that third goal, that was the negative turning point ... we have to put three in the back and attack, but it was too little too late."

Morton got on the board late in the game when Blake Gibson scored his 30th goal of the season. The Potters nearly had another goal with about two minutes to go, but ultimately fell short.

"If we had played as hard the whole game as we did down 3-0, it could have been a different outcome," DeLong said. "Troy Triad is a great team."

The Mid-Illini Conference champions advanced to the super after winning a school record 24 games and earning their first sectional title since 1993.

"This was a historic season in so many ways, and it was fabulous," DeLong said, laying out the litany of records and accolades won by the Potters and their players this season. "But to get this close, it's a beat down a little bit."

Michael Tentis scored twice and Colton Clark once for Triad (22-2-3), which advances to face Crystal Lake South in a 1 p.m. semifinal Friday in Hoffman Estates. Triad is back in the state finals for the first time since 2009.