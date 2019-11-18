From practically start to finish, Sam Lange was the leader of the pack this season in boys cross country.

After finishing 52nd at state a year ago, Lange was determined to move to the front in his senior year.

And Lange did just that.

He took off, winning six consecutive major invitationals and postseason titles — all in convincing fashion — before finishing a close second at the Class 2A state meet.

For such a dominating season, the Morton senior is a runaway winner of the Journal Star Boys Runner of the Year award.

The realization he could be a front-runner came at the end of the summer at the Detweiller at Dark event.

“I ran a 15:12 and I was up there with Nick Doud (Butler University freshman and Bloomington graduate), who was (fifth) last year at state,” Lange said. “I’m like, dang, if he’s still running over the summer to go to college and I’m up with him, I’m gonna have a pretty good season.”

After a couple of second-place finishes to start, Lange turned the heads of everyone in the state who follows cross country with a 14 minute, 47.2 second clocking to win the Class 2A race at the First to the Finish at Detweiller — crossing the finish line 17 seconds ahead of Burlington Central’s Anthony Farmer.

“I overheard someone say, ‘He was good last year, but now he’s at a completely different level,’” Morton coach Joel Zehr said. “He really came into his own (after FTF). There was a switch in confidence for him, too. He was confident in his ability, knowing what he was going to do when that gun went off.”

What followed was a 17-second win at the Peoria High Invitational, a 35-second win at the Metamora Runnin’ Red Invitational, a 28-second victory for a second Mid-Illini Conference title (in a season-best 14:46.4), a 12-second win at regionals and a 34-second victory at a muddy sectional.

“To be able to be consistently sub-15 was great, especially just to get to sub-15 with the level I was at over my four years — just seeing the progression was awesome,” Lange said. “I was able to keep chopping time off every year.”

Lange literally went toe to toe, elbow to elbow and knee to knee with Charlie Smith of Antioch at state, tripping three times from all the contact, at the 2A state meet. Smith surged late to clip Lange by three seconds.

"I’m definitely ready for track, to see what I can do,” Lange said.

TOP THREE MOMENTS

1. First to the Finish: “That was my first sub-15. That was a big drop. Definitely one of my bigger goals of the whole season was to get sub-15 early. That was exciting.”

2. Team accomplishments: “Getting the sectional championship with the team. From the beginning of the season, I never would have thought that would happen. It was the first time in Morton history a boys team had ever won a sectional. Getting the plaques for conference champs, regional champs, sectional champs. That was a big part of the season. And getting fourth at state. This team came out of nowhere, and I’m really proud of this team.”

3. Finishing second at state: “It was just a big, annoying time for me. It was kind of annoying having Charlie (Smith) right on my shoulder, but that was a great race by him. I didn’t handle it as well as I wanted, but definitely getting second in state is pretty huge. Anybody would say (they would want the title first). I’m just happy I don’t have huge regrets — if I could have done better. At least I was still able to keep the second place and not drop time.”

LANGE ON LANGE

On being the hunted, rather than the hunter, all season: “I definitely felt it most of state, that’s for sure. That brought on a whole new set of nerves. I hadn’t seen Charlie (Smith) or Anthony (Farmer) since First to the Finish. In earlier races, throughout the whole season, I was kind of thinking, ‘How are these guys gonna try and come catch me?’ because I knew they were coming. It was a whole new experience of cross country, being a top guy in most of my races and then having a target on my back from guys I hadn’t raced most of the season.”

On summer training: “I had nine weeks coming off my two-week break from state track. I got in 432 miles, just building a good base.”

On the upcoming track season: “I definitely want to try to get some school records. (Legendary North Central College coach) Al Carius has held the school mile record for 60 years. I definitely want to go after that. (Finishing second in cross country) and doing the workouts I have been doing just give me more confidence that I can get those. It won’t be easy, but I think I can get them. I can’t wait to be that quick.”

MORTON COACH JOEL ZEHR ON LANGE

“His dedication, his training, he’s just fastidious about everything he’s done. For the past year, he’s worked closely with our track coach, Joe Zeller, who was sixth at state in 2009. They’ve had conversations about what it would look like for him to be near the front come this November. Just watching him work towards that has been phenomenal. Knowing he might not be the most talented athlete, but, man, he has to be the hardest-working guy I’ve coached the last 13 years.”

LANGE FILE

Name: Samuel Joseph Lange

Family: Philip and Kimberly Lange, four siblings (three sisters, one brother)

School: Morton High School

College plans: Some engineering university (studying mechanical engineering)

Favorite movie: Marvel movies

Favorite preteen TV show: "Avatar: The Last Airbender"

Favorite song on playlist: “Run It” by Logic

Pre-race ritual: Egg sandwich

Favorite food: Spaghetti

Favorite restaurant: Lambert's, “Home of the Throwed Rolls”

Favorite Athlete: Aaron Rodgers, Eliud Kipchoge, Michael Phelps

Best person I've competed against: Two-time 3A champ and Detweiller Park 3-mile record holder Josh Methner

If I were president: I would paint the White House purple

Funniest teammate: Brody Zobrist

Nickname: Lam Sange, DaddyLongLange, slange

Part-time job: Custodian

Dream job: Making cool stuff as an engineer

Biggest fear: What could be in the dark

Role model: Brady Carius

Dinner with three people: Jesus, Elon Musk, Robin Williams

Can't live without: Sweatshirts and shorts

Something most people don’t know about me: I lived in France for four years (I wasn't born there)

Something most people don’t know about my coach: He's been 40 years old all four years of my XC career